Men’s Tennis Announces 2023 Spring Schedule – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC South Carolina men’s tennis head coach Josh Coffee announced his team’s Spring 2023 schedule on Thursday. The schedule consists of 21 regular season dual games and includes hosting the ITA Kickoff Weekend. We are excited to release our spring schedule for 2023, Goffi said. We have a great home schedule this year and the team is really looking forward to competing in front of our amazing fans again! The Gamecocks kick off their season on the road with a trip to Miami for a January 5-8 tournament. They then begin doubles competition at home on January 20, hosting Charlotte and The Citadel in a Friday doubleheader. South Carolina wraps up their opening weekend at home with a border battle against North Carolina on Sunday, January 22. The following week, the Gamecocks will host Penn, NC State and VCU for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. South Carolina and Penn will have their second-ever meeting on Saturday, January 28, with the Gamecocks looking for their first-ever victory over the Quakers. On Sunday, the Gamecocks take on NC State of VCU. The winner of the weekend will advance to the ITA National Indoor Championships in Chicago, Illinois, February 17-20. The team then travels to Clemson, SC, for their annual matchup with the Tigers in a Friday night showdown on February 3 at 5 p.m. The Gamecocks will be in Atlanta, Ga. next week. Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, February 10 before traveling to Winston-Salem, NC to face the Wake Forest Demon Decons on Sunday, February 12. After the National Indoor Championships, the Gamecocks kick off conference play with a trip to Lexington, Ky., to face the Wildcats (March 2) with a stop in Nashville, Tenn., to face Vanderbilt (4 March). Conference play is briefly interrupted for the last non-conference game of the regular season against Ohio State on Wednesday, March 8. The Buckeyes finished the 2022 season ranked No. 5 in the nation. SEC competition continues with South Carolina hosting Alabama on March 10 before hitting the road to beat LSU (March 17) and Mississippi State (March 19). The Gamecocks will return home to host Auburn (March 24) and Arkansas (March 26) and will again travel to Magnolia State on March 31 to face Ole Miss in Oxford. At home, the team will host Georgia (April 7) and Tennessee (April 9) for their final week of regular season competition that will split their time between College Station, Texas, and home in Columbia. The Gamecocks take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday, April 14, traveling back to their home field two days later to face Florida for the close of the regular season on April 16. The SEC tournament begins April 19 and runs through April 22 in Auburn, Alabama, at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Gamecocks went 21-5 in the 2022 regular season and advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. They ended the season with a final ranking of No. 10, the highest final ranking since 1990. Full schedule: January 6-8 Miami Tournament January 20 vs. Charlotte & Citadel January 22 vs. North Carolina Jan. 28-29 ITA Kickoff Weekend February 3 in Clemson February 10 at Georgia Tech February 12 in Wake Forest February 17-20 ITA Indoor National Championships March 2 in Kentucky March 4 at Vanderbilt March 8 against Ohio State March 10 against Alabama March 17 at LSU March 19 in the state of Mississippi March 24 against Auburn March 26 against Arkansas March 31 at Ole Miss April 7 against Georgia April 9 against Tennessee April 14 at Texas A&M April 16 against Florida April 19-22 SEC Tournament Keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis) for the latest information on South Carolina men’s tennis.

