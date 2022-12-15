Commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation, Reagan Carey, Elevates Womens Sports

Reagan Carey, Commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation Premier League Hockey Federation

Female athletes are finally starting to see respect on payday. It’s a slow start, but it’s going.

The Premier Hockey Federation, the professional women’s hockey league, yesterday announced its plans to raise the salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season. This comes months after the US women’s national soccer teams historic collective bargaining win, the men’s and women’s teams will earn the same amount of money.

Reagan Carey, commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation, is already improving the women’s hockey league and creating her legacy. In less than a year, she already led the league by expanding from six to seven teams. In addition, when she came on board, she oversaw the implementation of this season’s increased salary cap, a record $750,000 per team. Also, the league has introduced potential player signing bonuses this season.

Everything feels like a new initiative except honoring the past, which is important to us, and honoring the past five years, Carey shares. Respect for the fact that many people before us have done a lot of work to give us the opportunity to make a difference now. We have resources for players. Full medical benefits, which is new to professional women’s sports. Our salary cap has been increased by 150%. We have ESPN on board for a two-year partnership, which has not been done in professional women’s sports. So there are so many new aspects coming in a very short time that it’s good to know that we’ll be moving forward quickly.

As Carey grew up, the family moved several times. So sports became an outlet for her to connect with others in every community. During summers in college, she interned for NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers during their first season. After graduation, she interned in the marketing department of the company that owns all three Atlanta professional sports teams. That experience taught her the inner workings of the sports industry and the different cultures between leagues.

Carey quickly learned the importance of branding and being innovative in the marketing approach. She helped the Atlanta Hawks rebrand, and when she worked with a new team in hockey, she helped create a different approach to Thrashers’ marketing strategy.

Reagan Carey with PHF staff and players at the Women’s Sports Foundation Annual Salute. pictured … [+] from left to right: Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Kacey Bellamy, Madison Packer, Kali Flanagan, Reagan Carey, Susie Piotrkowski, Melissa Samoskevich. Jonah Bale

We have built a brand and a community, she explains. Just from the two experiences together, I learned how powerful it is and how important it is to be able to tell the players’ stories and what the culture represents; what that brand stands for. So they were very different within the two leagues in which I spent most of my time with the NBA and NHL. I’ve learned how important it is to be clear and welcome people into it.

Eventually, the internship became a full-time job. Carey stayed with the Thrashers. She moved into fan and hockey development.

Then the general manager of the hockey franchise inquired about her interest in USA Hockey. As a result, Carey became the director of women’s ice hockey from 2010-18, overseeing the U.S. women’s national teams that won Olympic silver in Sochi and gold in PyeongChang. Her leadership helped secure a record number of World Championship wins for the women’s program. In addition, she was general manager of the national women’s team.

My time at USA Hockey lends itself more to performance and sports development, she argues, and high performance and all the areas necessary to ensure you have success on the scoreboard. But also off the ice we had a lot of success in cultivating the sport. All of that comes together to fit very well with where professional women’s hockey is… With USA Hockey, we hadn’t won a gold medal in the program since 98. that program.

The PHF launched in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League and was renamed in 2021. The league was created to provide elite female hockey athletes with opportunities to earn a living playing the game they love, while also fueling the sport’s continued growth. After the seventh season, the PFH board of directors approached Carey to become the league’s third commissioner.

The league has made great strides in supporting women’s professional hockey players. It established a joint venture ownership model, generated groundbreaking broadcasts and business partnerships, and redefined its brand based on the unique skills of its athletes, in addition to raising the salary cap.

Reagan Carey speaks to reporters at a press conference to officially reveal the name and logo … [+] the expansion Montreal Force. Malcolm Lee Georges

The increase doubles each team’s current limit and is part of a $25 million three-year aggregate commitment approved by the league’s board of directors. This season’s surge led to Mikyla Grant-Mentis becoming the first women’s hockey player in North America to sign an $80,000 contract with the Buffalo Beauts.

As Carey continues to advance in her career and develop the PFH, she focuses on the following essential steps:

Make a list of all the things that drive, inspire and energize you. Then see where you can apply that passion and energy.

Be aware of your strengths and weaknesses.

Make sure you are ready and prepared for when the opportunity arises.

There’s a comfort level when you gain experience really acknowledging what you do and don’t know, Carey concludes. Leadership is about bringing more people into the mix and allowing those conversations. It’s definitely something I’ve noticed in my leadership to welcome other leaders and experts and just learn and grow with them. My job is to create a positive environment where people can do good work.