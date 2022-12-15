Good luck in Qatar, good luck in Costa Rica, good day for France





A good day for France on the football pitch in Qatar as they booked their place in the FIFA World Cup final; further west on Wednesday 15e In December it was also the same at the ITTF Copa Costa Rica 2022 in San Jos. In both cases, medals are insured, the color is determined. Yorick Adjal and Emeric Martin, who take the top places in their respective categories, are guaranteed at least bronze; for Lucie Hautire, the worst-case scenario is silver. Yorick Adjal competed in men’s singles class 2-3 and duly booked his place in the penultimate round, as did Emeric Martin in men’s singles class 4-5. Meanwhile, in a group-organized all-play-all women’s singles event, with one match left to play, Lucie Hautire and Colombia Jessica Alzate remain the only undefeated players. Semi-final places booked as expected for France, it was the same for the Czech Republic; in men’s singles, Zbynek Lambert advanced to the penultimate round in class 6-7, as did Ivan Karabec in class 10. Success for Europe, for North and South America, in the men’s singles events, class 8 hosts Steven Roman and Chiles David Letelier, also top seeds, reserved their places for the penultimate round. Outcomes as expected, it was the same in the 3-4 class of the women’s singles, the Colombian Manuels Guapi remained undefeated. However, as so often there is an exception, ladies singles class 6-7 caused the surprise. Gabriela Constantin, Romania’s top seed, was defeated in her opening match by fellow Camelia Ciripan (11-9, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8). Later, Camelia Ciripan lost to Canadian Stephanie Chan (4-11, 13-15, 11-9, 13-11, 11-9). At the end of the day, Stephanie Chan emerged as the only undefeated player, Gabriela Constantin and Camelia Ciripan each had one loss to their name; in the closing series of matches, Stephanie Chan meets Gabriela Constantin. The Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles events will end on Thursday 15the December.

