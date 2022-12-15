BC wins first postseason championship in program history

Des Moines, Iowa Boston College defeated Drake University 3-1 on Wednesday night in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Finals, the Eagles winning by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 29-27. Drake ends their season 30-8 overall while BC finishes 24-13.

In set one, the Eagles started lightning fast with a 13-4 lead including a furious 9-0 scoring run. The Bulldogs would fight their way back to make it 24-22, but BC held strong and finished the set to take a 1-0 lead using a stifling defense that held Drake to just .104 hitting . percentage in the set and forced 10 fouls.

After Drake came back to tie the match at 1-1 in set two. The Eagles again started the third set quickly and ran out to an 11-3 lead. The Bulldogs would cut the deficit to just four at 20-16, but BC once again managed to hold on, winning five of the last seven points and a set-deciding kill of Graduate middle blocker Kate Brennan (Endicott. NY).

It all came down to set four for both sides. BC knew they had to avoid a fifth set in the raucous atmosphere of The Knapp Center. It was back and forth almost the whole way, but the Eagles managed to pull off a quick 4-0 run and came just within one point of clinching their first postseason championship. But as they’ve learned all season, most things don’t come that easily. Drake fought back impressively to force deuce at 24-24, but again, as we’ve seen so many times from this team this season, BC was able to fix itself and take three straight points from clutch kills of Kate Brennan and Junior outside hitter Alayna Krabboom (Normal, sick)

Literally saving her best for last, Crabtree went for a career-high 19 kills to go along with 16 digs for her seventh double-double to close out the season. Senior outside hitter Silvia Ianeselli (Trento, Italy), who was named NIVC Tournament MVP, scored 14 kills and 14 digs for the fourth double-double at the end of her BC career. Kate Brennan , who was named to the NIVC All-Tournament Team, turned in another fantastic performance as she finished her collegiate volleyball career, going for 12 kills at an efficient .478 hitting percentage to go along with eight blocks and five digs. Junior Liberal Anna Murphy (Zionsville, Ind) was also named to the NIVC All-Tournament Team and tonight against the Drake Bulldogs she did what she’s been doing all season: anchor the BC defense and do all the hugely important things that aren’t always necessarily noticed at the record 24 digs and six assists to secure BC’s first postseason championship in program history.

This was a historic record season for BC Volleyball. They set the record for the best start in program history with 10-0, they set the record for most single-season wins in program history at 24 (previous record was 20), Head Coach Jason Kennedy became the all-time leader in his career wins in program history with 82, in just five seasons, the previous record being held by former Head Coach Andrea Leonard who spent seven years at The Heights, and last but certainly not least, Boston College won their first-ever postseason championship ever by the likes of Buffalo, St. John’s, Xavier, Southern Miss and finally Drake, who was a perfect 10-0 on their home court before tonight.