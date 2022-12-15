Eight Eagles Named to 2022 Academic All-MAC Team





Cleveland, Ohio– The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022 Volleyball Academic All-MAC Team on Thursday, December 15. A total of 89 student-athletes were included in the selection this year. Eight Eastern Michigan University student-athletes earned the award. – The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022 Volleyball Academic All-MAC Team on Thursday, December 15. A total of 89 student-athletes were included in the selection this year. Eight Eastern Michigan University student-athletes earned the award. Akron led the way with 10 student-athletes on this year’s team. Ball State, Bowling Green, and Ohio each had nine honorees, while Eastern Michigan, Miami, Ohio, and Western Michigan each had eight student-athletes. Only eagle to get a spot on an All-MAC team, senior Raven Chase (Toronto, Ontario-Michael Power St. Joseph Catholic) earned her fourth consecutive Academic All-MAC achievement. Fellow seniors Kamryn Stilwell (Parma, Ohio-Padua Franciscan) and Krista Blakeley (Detroit, Mich.-University High School Academy) each earned their third consecutive honors while juniors Bella men (Grand Rapids, Michigan-Forest Hills Northern) earned her second. New to the academic team was a freshman Kendall Burk (Bloomington, Illinois – University), junior Olivia Szylar (Itasca, Ill.-Lake Park), and sophomore Mackenzie Gross (Grand Haven, Mich.-Grand Haven), and Madeline Carpenter (Crystal Lake, Illinois-Central). The Academic All-MAC award is for a student-athlete who excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.20 and have competed in at least 50 percent of competitions for that specific sport. 2022 Volleyball Academic All-MAC Team

Akron 1.Rachel Abramson, Sr., Criminal Intelligence Analysis, 3.410GPA

2.Baylee Vought, So., Public Relations, 3.688GPA

3.Anne Lesure, Jr., Business Administration, 3.769GPA

4.Jayda Young, Jr., Psychology, 3.310GPA

5.Ellen Kinnaird, So., Biomedical Sciences, 3.677GPA

6. Genevieve Hara, Jr., Exercise Science Applied Exercise Physiology, 3.857GPA

7.Lauren Latka, Sr., Marketing, 3.979 GPA

8. Faith Johnson, Jr., Biology, 3.378GPA

9.Karleighana Jones, So., Business Data Analysis, 3.970GPA

10.Teagan Ochaya, R-Sr., Criminal Justice/Political Science, 3.763GPA Ball stands 1. Havyn Gates, senior, general studies, 3,580

2. Lauren Gilliland, junior, primary education, 4,000

3. Maggie Huber, senior, elementary education, 3,835,

4. Natalie Mitchem, senior, psychological science, 3.473

5. Marie Plitt, senior, psychological science, 3.716

6. Natalie Risi, senior, marketing, 3,937

7. Cait Snyder, Junior, Preaudiology Prep, 3.935

8. Kate Vinson, junior, sports administration, 3,894

9. Megan Wielonski, Sophomore, Sports Administration, 3.794 Bowling Green 1.Petra Indrova, Sr., International Business, 3.868GPA

2.Alex Laboy, Jr., Psychology, 3.867GPA

3.Kat Mandly, So., Psychology, 3.593GPA

4.Alexis Mettile, Jr., Accounting, 3.888GPA

5.Katelyn Meyer, Sr., graduate, 3.333GPA

6.Yelianiz Torres, Sr., Psychology, 3.879GPA

7.Mia Tyler, So., Pre-Workout Science, 3.888GPA

8.Jaden Walz, Jr., Human Development and Family Studies, 3.491GPA

9.Julia Walz, Sr., applied health sciences, 3.444GPA Buffalo 1. Maria Futey, So., Exercise Science, 3.856 GPA

2. Emma Gielas, Jr., Business Administration, 3.421 GPA

3. Stacia Gollogly, Jr., Criminology, 3.746 GPA Central Michigan 1. Anna Erickson, Sr., Exercise Science, 3.68 GPA

2. Aly Gurtiza, So., Psychology, 3.40 GPA

3. Elly Medendorp, Jr., Entrepreneurship, 3.78 GPA

4. Kamryn Olson, Jr., Sports Management, 3.34 GPA

5. Linnea Willer, So., Marketing, 4.0 GPA Eastern Michigan

1. Kendall Burk So., elementary education, 3.45 GPA

2. Krista Blakeley Sr., Communications, 3.44 GPA

3. Raven Chase Sr., Exercise Science, 3.52 GPA

4. Bella men Sr., Sports Management, 3.93 GPA

5. Kamryn Stilwell Sr., Criminal Law, 3.46 GPA

6. Olivia Szylar Sr., Exercise Science, 3.52 GPA

7. Madeline Carpenter Jr., Biology, 3.95 GPA

8. Mackenzie Gross So., exercise science, 3.87 GPA Kent state 1.Morgan Copley, Sr., Nursing, 3,600GPA

2.Erin Gardner, Grad, Business Management, 3.792GPA

3.Alex Haffner, Grad., Master of Business Administration, 3.691GPA

4.Taylor Heberle, Sr., Management Marketing, 3.664GPA

5.Gracey Jarecke, Sr., fashion design, 3.757GPA

6.Danie Tyson, Grad., Clinical Mental Health Care, 4,000GPA Miami 1. Allyson Severance, Senior, Accountancy, 3.84

2. Brooke Cirigliano, sophomore, elementary school PK-5, 3.87

3. Brooke Jackson, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology, 3.48

4. Caroline Cermack, Sophomore, Kinesiology, 3.79

5. Jacquelyn Krumnauer, Senior, Sports Leadership & Management, 3.68

6. Gracie Norris, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering, 3.3

7. Lydia Harper, sophomore, elementary school PK-5, 3.97

8. Maggie McCrary, Junior, Psychology, 3.58 Northern Illinois 1. Brianna Scuric, Sr., Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness, 3.947

2. Franki Bertucci, So., Undecided, 3.796

3. Ella Mihacevich, Jr., Accountancy, 3.74

4. Charli Atiemo, So., Biological Sciences, 3.448

5. Sophie Hurt, Zwart (business), So., 3.429

6. Jada Cerniglia, So., Media Studies, 3.407

7. Katie Jablonski, Sr., Finance, 3.262 Ohio 1.Parker Kwiatkowski, Sr., A&S Nondegree, 3.938GPA

2.Sam Steele, Jr., Biological Sciences, 3.935GPA

3.Olivia Margolies, Sr., Communication Science, 3.794GPA

4.Caitlin O’Farrell, Sr., Nursing, 3.747GPA

5.Ciara Livingway, Sr., Communication Science, 3.662GPA

6. Caroline Clippard, So., Integrated Language Arts, 3.610GPA

6.Macie Watrous, Jr., sports management, 3,591 GPA

7.Elizabeth Hoerlein, Jr., Business Undecided, 3.491GPA

8.Tria McLean, Jr., Psychology, 3.464GPA Toledo 1. Taylor Alt, Jr., Speech Language Pathology, 3.936

2. Jada Bouyer, Jr., Pharmacology-Toxicology, 3.260

3. Claire Eiden, Jr., Biology, 3.861

4. Ryann Jaqua, Sr., Marketing, 3.312

5.Payton Morman, Jr., Nursing, 3.869

6. Abby Ray, Sr., Nursing, 3.728

7. Olivia Vance, Sr., Marketing, 3.470 Western Michigan 1. Mairead Boyle, Jr., Pre-Nutrition and Dietetics, 3.58 GPA

2. Logan Case, Jr., French, 4.00 GPA

3. Maggie King, Sr., Child and Family Development, 3.97 GPA

4. Julia Marr, So., Exercise Science, 3.73 GPA

5. Madison Merz, So., Exercise Science, 3.68 GPA

6. Keona Salesman, Jr., Biomedical Sciences, 4.00 GPA

7. Andelyn Simkins, Jr., Exercise Science, 3.62 GPA

8. Abi Wilcoxson, Jr., Sports Management, 3.80 GPA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emueagles.com/news/2022/12/15/volleyball-eight-eagles-named-to-the-2022-academic-all-mac-team.aspx

