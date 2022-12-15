Sports
Eight Eagles Named to 2022 Academic All-MAC Team
Akron led the way with 10 student-athletes on this year’s team. Ball State, Bowling Green, and Ohio each had nine honorees, while Eastern Michigan, Miami, Ohio, and Western Michigan each had eight student-athletes.
Only eagle to get a spot on an All-MAC team, senior Raven Chase (Toronto, Ontario-Michael Power St. Joseph Catholic) earned her fourth consecutive Academic All-MAC achievement. Fellow seniors Kamryn Stilwell (Parma, Ohio-Padua Franciscan) and Krista Blakeley (Detroit, Mich.-University High School Academy) each earned their third consecutive honors while juniors Bella men (Grand Rapids, Michigan-Forest Hills Northern) earned her second.
New to the academic team was a freshman Kendall Burk (Bloomington, Illinois – University), junior Olivia Szylar (Itasca, Ill.-Lake Park), and sophomore Mackenzie Gross (Grand Haven, Mich.-Grand Haven), and Madeline Carpenter (Crystal Lake, Illinois-Central).
The Academic All-MAC award is for a student-athlete who excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.20 and have competed in at least 50 percent of competitions for that specific sport.
2022 Volleyball Academic All-MAC Team
Akron
1.Rachel Abramson, Sr., Criminal Intelligence Analysis, 3.410GPA
2.Baylee Vought, So., Public Relations, 3.688GPA
3.Anne Lesure, Jr., Business Administration, 3.769GPA
4.Jayda Young, Jr., Psychology, 3.310GPA
5.Ellen Kinnaird, So., Biomedical Sciences, 3.677GPA
6. Genevieve Hara, Jr., Exercise Science Applied Exercise Physiology, 3.857GPA
7.Lauren Latka, Sr., Marketing, 3.979 GPA
8. Faith Johnson, Jr., Biology, 3.378GPA
9.Karleighana Jones, So., Business Data Analysis, 3.970GPA
10.Teagan Ochaya, R-Sr., Criminal Justice/Political Science, 3.763GPA
Ball stands
1. Havyn Gates, senior, general studies, 3,580
2. Lauren Gilliland, junior, primary education, 4,000
3. Maggie Huber, senior, elementary education, 3,835,
4. Natalie Mitchem, senior, psychological science, 3.473
5. Marie Plitt, senior, psychological science, 3.716
6. Natalie Risi, senior, marketing, 3,937
7. Cait Snyder, Junior, Preaudiology Prep, 3.935
8. Kate Vinson, junior, sports administration, 3,894
9. Megan Wielonski, Sophomore, Sports Administration, 3.794
Bowling Green
1.Petra Indrova, Sr., International Business, 3.868GPA
2.Alex Laboy, Jr., Psychology, 3.867GPA
3.Kat Mandly, So., Psychology, 3.593GPA
4.Alexis Mettile, Jr., Accounting, 3.888GPA
5.Katelyn Meyer, Sr., graduate, 3.333GPA
6.Yelianiz Torres, Sr., Psychology, 3.879GPA
7.Mia Tyler, So., Pre-Workout Science, 3.888GPA
8.Jaden Walz, Jr., Human Development and Family Studies, 3.491GPA
9.Julia Walz, Sr., applied health sciences, 3.444GPA
Buffalo
1. Maria Futey, So., Exercise Science, 3.856 GPA
2. Emma Gielas, Jr., Business Administration, 3.421 GPA
3. Stacia Gollogly, Jr., Criminology, 3.746 GPA
Central Michigan
1. Anna Erickson, Sr., Exercise Science, 3.68 GPA
2. Aly Gurtiza, So., Psychology, 3.40 GPA
3. Elly Medendorp, Jr., Entrepreneurship, 3.78 GPA
4. Kamryn Olson, Jr., Sports Management, 3.34 GPA
5. Linnea Willer, So., Marketing, 4.0 GPA
Eastern Michigan
1.Kendall BurkSo., elementary education, 3.45 GPA
2.Krista BlakeleySr., Communications, 3.44 GPA
3.Raven ChaseSr., Exercise Science, 3.52 GPA
4.Bella menSr., Sports Management, 3.93 GPA
5.Kamryn StilwellSr., Criminal Law, 3.46 GPA
6.Olivia SzylarSr., Exercise Science, 3.52 GPA
7.Madeline CarpenterJr., Biology, 3.95 GPA
8. Mackenzie GrossSo., exercise science, 3.87 GPA
Kent state
1.Morgan Copley, Sr., Nursing, 3,600GPA
2.Erin Gardner, Grad, Business Management, 3.792GPA
3.Alex Haffner, Grad., Master of Business Administration, 3.691GPA
4.Taylor Heberle, Sr., Management Marketing, 3.664GPA
5.Gracey Jarecke, Sr., fashion design, 3.757GPA
6.Danie Tyson, Grad., Clinical Mental Health Care, 4,000GPA
Miami
1. Allyson Severance, Senior, Accountancy, 3.84
2. Brooke Cirigliano, sophomore, elementary school PK-5, 3.87
3. Brooke Jackson, Redshirt Freshman, Kinesiology, 3.48
4. Caroline Cermack, Sophomore, Kinesiology, 3.79
5. Jacquelyn Krumnauer, Senior, Sports Leadership & Management, 3.68
6. Gracie Norris, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering, 3.3
7. Lydia Harper, sophomore, elementary school PK-5, 3.97
8. Maggie McCrary, Junior, Psychology, 3.58
Northern Illinois
1. Brianna Scuric, Sr., Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness, 3.947
2. Franki Bertucci, So., Undecided, 3.796
3. Ella Mihacevich, Jr., Accountancy, 3.74
4. Charli Atiemo, So., Biological Sciences, 3.448
5. Sophie Hurt, Zwart (business), So., 3.429
6. Jada Cerniglia, So., Media Studies, 3.407
7. Katie Jablonski, Sr., Finance, 3.262
Ohio
1.Parker Kwiatkowski, Sr., A&S Nondegree, 3.938GPA
2.Sam Steele, Jr., Biological Sciences, 3.935GPA
3.Olivia Margolies, Sr., Communication Science, 3.794GPA
4.Caitlin O’Farrell, Sr., Nursing, 3.747GPA
5.Ciara Livingway, Sr., Communication Science, 3.662GPA
6. Caroline Clippard, So., Integrated Language Arts, 3.610GPA
6.Macie Watrous, Jr., sports management, 3,591 GPA
7.Elizabeth Hoerlein, Jr., Business Undecided, 3.491GPA
8.Tria McLean, Jr., Psychology, 3.464GPA
Toledo
1. Taylor Alt, Jr., Speech Language Pathology, 3.936
2. Jada Bouyer, Jr., Pharmacology-Toxicology, 3.260
3. Claire Eiden, Jr., Biology, 3.861
4. Ryann Jaqua, Sr., Marketing, 3.312
5.Payton Morman, Jr., Nursing, 3.869
6. Abby Ray, Sr., Nursing, 3.728
7. Olivia Vance, Sr., Marketing, 3.470
Western Michigan
1. Mairead Boyle, Jr., Pre-Nutrition and Dietetics, 3.58 GPA
2. Logan Case, Jr., French, 4.00 GPA
3. Maggie King, Sr., Child and Family Development, 3.97 GPA
4. Julia Marr, So., Exercise Science, 3.73 GPA
5. Madison Merz, So., Exercise Science, 3.68 GPA
6. Keona Salesman, Jr., Biomedical Sciences, 4.00 GPA
7. Andelyn Simkins, Jr., Exercise Science, 3.62 GPA
8. Abi Wilcoxson, Jr., Sports Management, 3.80 GPA
|
Sources
2/ https://emueagles.com/news/2022/12/15/volleyball-eight-eagles-named-to-the-2022-academic-all-mac-team.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eight Eagles Named to 2022 Academic All-MAC Team
- MaineHealth Invests $500,000 in Roux Institute Health Tech Residency
- Bollywood New Years Eve with DJ Ravi, 8736 Moreland St, Powell, December 31-January 1
- Connecticut reports first child flu death of season
- Google helps searchers find cost of living assistance
- Gene therapy gel heals decades-old wounds in bullous skin disease trial | News Center
- Disney+ Launches Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Trailer
- Lifestyle Enhancement Program Available to Faculty and Staff – News
- Losing the plot: Trump mocked after announcing collection of superhero cards | donald trump
- Actor Michael B. Jordan buys a stake in British club Bournemouth
- OCIF donates $7 million to multinational tech company Mphasis
- Turkey’s Erdogan seeks to meet Assad and Putin