North Dakota Family Switching from Bison Soccer to Incarnate Word This Week – InForum

FARGO These are memorable days for the grandfather of a Word football player incarnate, who doesn’t have to go far this week to watch the San Antonio, Texas team play. Wayne Latham only has to drive the 75 miles from Grand Forks to Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
Sam Latham is a starting defensive end for the Cardinals, who will face North Dakota State in the Division I FCS Semifinals on Friday. It was a few years ago when Wayne said his grandson, then a college freshman, predicted that UIW would one day play in the dome.
He said, Grandpa, they’re in a conference where they’re going to play one of these days, Wayne said.
There were other thrills watching grandparents with Wayne’s granddaughter Rebecca Latham, who played volleyball for a University of Denver team that played at the University of North Dakota and NDSU. She currently plays professionally in Athens, Greece.
Sam and Rebecca are the children of Jeff Latham, Wayne’s son. The siblings are not small. Rebecca is a 6-foot-3 hitter and Sam is 6-7, 260 pounds.
The Cardinals reached the semifinals after a dramatic 66-63 win over No. 2 seed Sacramento State last weekend. The Latham contingent expected in the dome Friday night will number about 15, tickets that Sam arranges thanks to free player tickets.
Not many of them have relatives here, Wayne said with a chuckle.
Wayne is a native of Texas who lost his first wife and remarried into a family in North Dakota with 16 grandchildren. Rebecca first met some of them while playing volleyball with the Pioneers.
As an army officer who has lived all over the world, he has also traveled extensively as a business leader after his military career.
So living in Grand Forks isn’t a bad thing compared to Texas weather.
I have learned to acclimate, he said. I love North Dakota despite the fact that we’ve had some serious winters. I’ve also lived in other places where I’ve lived in really cold weather.
Weather has seriously affected the state this week with a winter storm on Wednesday closing all of the state’s highways. Incarnate Word is expected to fly into Fargo on Thursday, and the hope for out-of-town fans for both teams is that the highways will be clear enough to drive to the game on Friday.
The North Dakota Lathams have been NDSU fans over the years, but that changed this week.
Sam said we were playing with you, Wayne said. I said, Sam, you’re not playing against you, you’re playing against them. Blood is thicker than fan loyalty. Perhaps some of your new aunts, uncles, and cousins travel incognito so they don’t offend some of their Bison neighbors.
Sam is the seventh leading tackler by words made flesh with 39 tackles, nine for lost yardage. He is second on the team in quarterback rushing with four and has four quarterback sacks.
He was an all-district player for McNeil High School in Austin, Texas. Wayne spent a few days with Sam and relatives in Texas last summer.
I’m very happy for Sam, he said. He’s a good athlete and he’s a good young man. It’s one of those things: you take pride in the success of your children, your friends and relatives. I’m really happy they’re in the playoffs because it’s a relatively new football program.
