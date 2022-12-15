Tennis legend Rafael Nadal launches new global hotel brand ZEL





Spain’s Rafael Nadal poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup Getty Images Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is expanding his global empire with a new lifestyle brand in partnership with Meli Hotels International. The new lifestyle hotel brand GET ON in Madrid includes resorts and city hotels that will debut in Spain for the first time, followed by future destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. The joint venture between the two global brands, both with Mallorcan roots, will also include strategic international partners focusing on F&B, design, wellbeing and technology. Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meli Hotels International, and Rafael Nadal celebrate the launch of their … [+] new lifestyle brand. melia ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" batched="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1" data-double-progressive=""/> Rafael says: “As a Spaniard, Majorcan and world traveler, the launch of our hotel brand is a project that I have had in mind for a long time. ZEL is synonymous with always feeling good and enjoying life and how we live it throughout the Mediterranean I was really attracted to this new concept that we have been working on with Meli since the beginning, I am convinced that ZEL will be a great success and grow significantly and that all our guests will enjoy it, and therefore make we it.” Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meli Hotels Internationaladded: “The result of combining the inspiring leadership of Rafael Nadal and Meli’s 65 years of experience in luxury hotel creation and hotel management is the unique brand we present today. Travelers will love it and we will inspire new generations surprise with this innovative hotel brand that is brimming with energy and has a new interpretation of well-being and a sustainable business model. We are happy to finally announce our collaboration on this project with an icon on both a personal and sporting front, such as Rafa.” Hotel room rendering at ZEL Mallorca melia ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2" data-double-progressive=""/> The future plan is to launch more than 20 hotels within five years, targeting destinations that attract top quality leisure travelers and bleisure hotels in the main regions where Meli Hotels International operates in Europe, America, the Middle East and Asia. With a focus on the Mediterranean coast and in capitals such as Madrid, Paris and London, the first ZEL hotel will open in Mallorca in 2023. The new launch focuses on being ambassadors of Mediterranean values ​​and lifestyle: with a passion for the outdoors, spectacular cuisine, architecture and design, while always being connected to nature, the sky and the sea. ZEL will be a home away from home experience that evokes the Mediterranean way of life, with all properties emphasizing a courtyard as a focus for flow and connection. Hotel room rendering at ZEL Mallorca melia ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3" data-double-progressive=""/> The patio is an architectural feature prominent throughout the Mediterranean and will lead to other spaces such as terraces, roof terraces or beach clubs that will be the venues for open-air living and where guests will be able to admire panoramic views of the surroundings . With casual design, local cuisine, natural wellness experiences and shared experiences, ZEL guests also have access to a digital community where they can share their experiences and continue to enjoy the lifestyle once their stay is over. One of ZEL’s many highlights is the encouragement of social encounters, interactions and experiences through a series of “pop-up corners” dedicated to crafts, beauty or product tastings with partner brands. Nadal has owned a wide variety of international companies and teamed up with singer Enrique Iglesias and then football star Cristiano Ronaldo to invest in the Spanish restaurant chain TATEL. The first restaurant opened in Madrid, followed by others in Ibiza and Miami, and now in Beverly Hills. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-4" data-double-progressive=""/> Nadal opened the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Center in 2018, located at the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Mexico, offering training programs for adults and children. The Rafa Nadal Tennis Center has also opened at the Sani Resort in Greece.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2022/12/15/tennis-legend-rafael-nadal-launches-new-global-hotel-brand-zel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos