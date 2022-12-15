Tennis returns to Sky Sports as pay TV giant announces new US Open partnership





Credit: Alamy The US Open will return to Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland as the sports channel has confirmed it has signed a new long-term partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA). Sky Sports and the US Open go way back in time as they once worked together for 25 years, but the British company stopped broadcasting the season-ending Grand Slam in 2015 while streaming giant Amazon Prime has continued to broadcast the tournament in recent years. sent out. But Sky will return as the broadcaster starting next year after signing a five-year deal with USTA. A press release stated: Sky Sports will have access to all individual field feeds and broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition over the two-week Grand Slam tournament. On Sky Sports’ linear channels as well as Sky Sports’ digital and social channels, extensive coverage will provide content for both existing tennis fans and new audiences. The agreement includes coverage of both the men’s and women’s tournaments, in addition to the respective doubles, mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competitions. The move to buy the rights to the US Open will no doubt be prompted by British No. 1 Emma Radacunus in 2021, a fairytale run at Flushing Meadows. The then 18-year-old became the first qualifying man or woman to win a Grand Slam, as she won 10 matches without dropping a set. The success of Raducanus has raised the profile of tennis in Britain and there was a large increase of young and old who took up the sport after her win at the US Open. Great Britain has also enjoyed success in men’s singles over the past two decades, as Andy Murray won the title in 2012 and also came in second in 2008. In men’s doubles, Joe Salisbury won the title alongside Rajeev Ram of the United States in 2022 and 2021 while Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk (USA) won the mixed doubles title in 2021. Meanwhile, Jamie Murray won three consecutive mixed doubles titles from 2017 to 2019. Jonathan Licht, MD Sky Sports said: We are very excited to once again partner with the USTA to deliver the US Open, one of the biggest Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world. Story continues We have a great history with the USTA and remember Andy Murray’s win at the 2012 US Open as one of the great moments on Sky Sports. This is another huge sporting event for our viewers and we look forward to showing tennis fans more of what they love and welcoming new fans to the sport. READ MORE: Netflix releases a trailer for the Break Point series that could usher in a new era of tennis The article Tennis returns to Sky Sports as pay TV giant announces new US Open partnership appeared first on Tennis365.com.

