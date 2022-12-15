Field Hockey Leads in All-MAC Academic Team Honors with 15 Honorees for 2022-23 Season





MUNCIE, Ind. – The Mid-American Conference announced the 2022 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC Team on Thursday afternoon. A total of 82 student-athletes were included in this year’s roster. Ball State led the way with 15 student-athletes on this year’s team. Central Michigan had 13 honorees, while Kent State and Ohio had 11 student-athletes. The Academic All-MAC award is for a student-athlete who excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.20 and have competed in at least 50 percent of competitions for that specific sport. 2022 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC team

App status 1. Claire Grenis, Sophomore, Environmental Science-Earth Systems Science, 4.0 2. Sarah Perkins, Sophomore, Exercise Science, 3.95

2. Addie Clark, senior, arts management, 3.91

3. Pauline Mangold, senior, exercise science, 3.81

4. Ruby Clark, Sophomore, Biology – Molecular Cell Biology, 3.675. Allison Corey, senior, biology – molecular cell biology, 3.66

6. Charlotte Bosma, second year, applied physics, 3.65

7. Jillian Orcutt, sophomore, Exercise Science, 3.35 Ball stands 1. Ally Butler Senior, Communications, 3.849

2. Rachel Bohn junior, nursing, 3,688

3. Nadia Bridel Sophomore, Natural Resources Management, 3,645

4. Gina Caravaggio Senior, Psychology, 3.953

5. Maureen Donegan Junior, Kinesiology, 3.390

6. Michaela Graney Junior, Exercise Science, 3.877

7. Caitlyn Grodzicki Senior, Nursing, 3,843

8. Maya Guinn sophomore, premed, 4.0

9. Emma Hilton Junior, Exercise Science, 3.913

10. Hannah Johnson junior, computer science, 3.717

11. Lexi Kansky Senior, Business Administration, 3.563

12. Libby Kraus Senior, Business Administration, 3.699

13. Kerrianne McClay Senior, Psychology, 3.906

14. Angel Nkosi Senior, Premedical Preparation and Biochemistry, 3,704

15. Taylor Sullivan Sophomore, Strategic Communications, 3.967 Bellarmine 1.Hannah Brown, junior, nursing, 3.32 GPA

2.Anna Crump, junior, business administration, 3.40 GPA

3.Julia Doornebos, graduate, Masters of Digital Media, 3.86 GPA

4. Peyton Hobson, junior, nursing, 3.25 GPA

5.Abby Hodges, Junior, Exercise Science, 3.51 GPA

6.Amber Hofenk Jerembo, senior, sports administration, 3.49 GPA

7.Bente Moormann, Sophomore, Business Administration, 3.54 GPA

8.Alexa Rastigue, senior, educational and behavioral disorders, 3.74 GPA

9.Danni Swallow, Junior, Psychology, 3.52 GPA

10. Marit van der Bend, Sophomore, Business Administration, 3.87 GPA Central Michigan 1. Caroline Beairsto, Education (PK-6), 3.87

2.Kate Biglin, Exercise Science: Kinesiology, 3.69

3. Kaitlyn Bowker, Education (PK-6), 3.82

4. Lauren Buffington, International Business and Spanish, 3.97

5. Heather Canavan, undeclared, 3.90

6. Bella D’Allessandro, Education (PK-6), 3.74

7. Hannah Havrilla, Education (PK-6), 3.96

8. Katie Maxim, Education (PK-3), 3.43

9. Alice O’Hagan, Marketing, 3.46

10. BobbiMarie Parker, Exercise Science: Health Fitness and Psychology, 3.38

11. Rachel Ruttenberg, Creative Writing, 3.85

12.Megan Stockreef, TAI, 3.93

13. Chloe Ward, Technical Product Design Technology, 3.34 Kent state 1. Larissa Balachick, senior, early childhood education, 3,948 2. Maria Cambra Soler, senior, psychology, 3,469

3. Bella Carpenter, Sophomore, Exploratory Studies, 3.283

4. Agustina Florio, Sophomore, Sports Administration, 3,345 5. Caitlin Holland, Senior, Exercise Science, 3,986

6. Madison Leety, Sophomore, Nursing, 3,706

7. Jenna McCrudden, junior, environmental studies, 3.395

8. Victoria Tinghitella, junior, sports medicine, 3.304

9. Cecile van Eijck, Sophomore, International Relations, 3,606 10. Sydney Washburn, Senior, Psychology, 3,791

11. Katherine Wuerstle, junior, marketing, 3.879 Longwood 1. Kolbey Donahue, graduate student, MBA, 3.76

2. Kate Frey, Junior, Communication with a Minor in Professional Writing, 3,858

3. Hunter-Paige Johnson, Junior, Business Admin & minor in Health Ed, 3.854

4. Kylie Levine, Junior, Kinesiology, 3907

5. Cara O’Beirne, Sophomore, Biology with Chem minor, 3.682

6. Lara van Nuneen, Sophomore, Physics, 3.827 Miami 1. Macy McHale, senior, sports psychology, 4.0

2. Katherine Groff, Sophomore, Finance, 3.82

3. Jenna Kirby, junior, Kinesiology, 3.86

4. Berta Mata, sophomore, Microbiology, Medical Laboratory Science, 3.28

5. Madison Workman, senior, Family Science, 3.86

6. Mary Kate Barbee, junior, Political Science, Business Economics, 3.32

7. Isabelle Perese, senior, including special education, 3.75

8. Kennedy Vinson, sophomore, Finance, 3.26

9. Carlie Servis, sophomore, Kinesiology Pre-Medical Studies, 3.43 Ohio 1. Maddie Coombe, junior, accounting, 3,401

2. Lucy Davis, senior, bios human biology, 3.506

3. Noa Desmaretz, Sophomore, International Business, 3.397

4. Nele Graner, Graduate Student, Sports Administration, 3,921

5. Merle Kal, Sophomore, Bios Human Biology, 3,900

6. Meela Koop, Junior, Finance, Management Info Systems and BusinessAnalytics, 3980

7. Maggie Lawrence, junior, biological sciences, 3,867

8. Weslee Littlefield, Senior, Phys Activity & Sports Coaching, 3.524

9. Bodhi Littlefield, Sophomore, Phys Activity & Sports Coaching, 3.758

10. Macy Lotze, junior, marketing, 3,418

11. Katelyn Whittle, senior, biological sciences, 3.539

