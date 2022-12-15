Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell puts Aberfeldie home after a shock injury





Australian cricket all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has put his four-bedroom Aberfeldie home on the market following a freak accident that left fans questioning his role in this season’s BBL. The former Stars captain purchased the 37 Beaver St pad in 2014, paying $1,545 million, according to CoreLogic data. He now has $2.5 million – $2.75 million sales hopes, with the agency processing offers before Christmas with a December 22 deadline. RELATED: Aiden Blizzard: Former professional cricketer mentions Seddon pad Australian cricketer Aaron Finch and his wife Amy score a big win when they sell a house in Aberfeldie Dream house in Aberfeldie with collector’s garage of nine cars shatters house price record by millions While Maxwell declined to comment on the listing, McDonald Upton Essendon partner Joe Zucco said the cricket star moved to the other side of Melbourne after marrying long-term partner Vini Raman in March. Ideally, we would have liked to have it on the market a little earlier, but the house wasn’t ready yet, Mr. Zucco said. If we can get a pre-sale before Christmas that would be great, and there’s every chance we do. Mr Zucco said he kicked off the property campaign with an open inspection that saw a number of families show interest in the home. It’s a really good family place, on a great street and on a large piece of land, he said. It certainly turns out to be quite popular at this stage, (buyers) loved the size of the land and the large rooms. Built in 1991, the home is inspired by Victorian-era designs, with 12-foot ceilings, decorative arches, and stained glass windows. It also has four gas fireplaces, a 1300 bottle wine cellar, a private back patio and a spacious backyard. The listing comes after Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident last month that ruled him out of the BBL tournament that kicks off this week. But the door to his return isn’t quite closed yet, as the powerful Victorian works to make a full recovery by the end of the season. Maxwell captained the Stars for four years, having played 100 BBL games in his career, with the highest series score in history, including over 100 sixes, 18 half-centuries and two centuries. Melbourne Stars announced that leg spinner Adam Zampa will replace Maxwell as captain of the team due to his injury. Sign up for the Herald Sun’s weekly real estate update. Click here to get the latest news about the Victorian property market delivered straight to your inbox. MORE: Wonga Park mansion with helicopter shed and motocross track is flying onto the market The pre-Christmas buyer frenzy is pushing many sale prices above and beyond 70’s style Reef Cottage where you can walk out the front door and go snorkeling for sale [email protected]

