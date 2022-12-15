Bobby Petrino becomes offensive coordinator at UNLV





Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino is leaving Springfield to take an offensive coordinator position at UNLV, the schools announced Tuesday night. ESPN college football insider Chris Low was the first to report Tuesday morning. Sources confirmed to the News-Leader that Petrino would be leaving and becoming the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under new UNLV head coach and former Las Vegas Mizzou head coach Barry Odom. “UNLV gets one of the best in the game,” Missouri State Football tweeted. “Thank you, Coach Petrino.” A source told the News-Leader that the state of Missouri is expected to hire from within, with defensive coordinator Ryan Beard, Petrino’s son-in-law, the most likely candidate. ESPN reported the same. Petrino’s name has been doing the rounds in recent days as a candidate for the vacant Texas A&M offensive coordinator job. Low said Petrino has had discussions with Texas A&M schools, among others. More:Who could replace Bobby Petrino as Missouri State’s football coach? Here are some possibilities. Missouri State was 18-15 under Petrino and is coming off a 5-6 season in 2022. The Bears qualified for their first two FCS postseasons since 1990 in his first two years as head coach. He turned a program that went 1-10 in 2019 and turned it into a winner and one that was even once thought to be a national championship contender within three short seasons. Petrino entered what would have been his fourth season as head coach of the Bears and had four years left on a contract that pays him $275,000 annually. If the reports are correct, UNLV would owe the state of Missouri the remaining money on its contract. More:Wheeler: Hold your jokes. Bobby Petrino gave Missouri State football hope and should be thanked Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist for the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at[email protected]or Twitter at@WyattWheeler_NL. He is also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-leader.com/story/sports/college/msu/2022/12/15/bobby-petrino-missouri-state-unlv-arkansas-offensive-coordinator-college-football/69730395007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos