Brampton, Ontario will host the 2023 Women’s Hockey World Cup





CALGARY The Women’s Hockey World Cup returns to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont.

CALGARY The Women’s Hockey World Cup returns to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced Thursday by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association as the next host of the international tournament. The CAA Center will host the international tournament from April 5-16. “We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton this April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world,” said Marin Hickox, director of women’s and girls’ hockey for Hockey Canada. “The legacy of this tournament will extend beyond the results on the ice, and we hope it will inspire the next generation of girls to follow their hockey dreams and show them that they too can one day wear the Maple Leaf.” Canada enters the tournament as the reigning Olympic gold medalist and back-to-back world champion. Nine other teams will compete: Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. It is the first time since 2000 that the Greater Toronto Area has hosted the event. More than half of the players on Canada’s national women’s squad at the 2022 Women’s World Championship played in the OWHA. “We are excited to bring this championship, which is one of the world’s premier sporting events, back to Ontario, the center of women’s hockey in the world,” said Fran Rider, president and chief executive officer of the OWHA. “These events inspire people of all ages and cultures to have the confidence to believe in themselves and follow their dreams in sport and in life. “Women’s hockey continues to unite the world in a positive way and is also developing strong female leaders in many countries.” Canada has won gold on six of the eight women’s worlds played on home ice, including the 2021 edition that was played without fans in Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario Women’s Hockey Association also hosts its provincial tournaments during the final weekend of the World Cup, bringing more than 15,000 female hockey players to Brampton and surrounding communities. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 15, 2022. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/national-sports/brampton-ont-to-host-womens-hockey-world-championship-in-2023-6253707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos