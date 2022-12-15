GAME #14: Bobcats, Jackrabbits meet on a trip to FCS Championship Game on the Line









American football

15-12-2022 14:56:00 MSU Sports Information Montana State, SDSU compete in FCS Semifinals for second year in a row

BOZEMAN, Montana The state of Montana faces the toughest test of the postseason when the Bobcats visit No. 1 South Dakota State for an FCS Playoffs Semifinals showdown on Saturday at 2PM MT. Saturday’s game will see the nation’s top rushing offense (MSU average 331.8 yards per game) take on the top-ranked rushing defense in the state of South Dakota. The Jackrabbits only allow 85.4 yards of play on the ground. “They are very fundamentally sound,” said MSU head coach Brent Vigen. “They tackle well, and they just don’t get out of position or make mistakes.” While the Bobcat ground game hovered near the top of the national rankings all season, it got a boost in the playoffs as All-America fell Isaiah Ifanse returned after missing the regular season to rehab from injury. Ifanse won 91 yards in his first game back against Weber State in the second round of the Playoffs, then cut William & Mary for 162 yards in last week’s win in the quarterfinals. Ifanse already owns Montana State’s single-game rushing record, and on a 68-yard touchdown run last week, he reached the top spot on the career rushing list. He is also a 1,000-yard rusher in playoff games, winning 1,095 in 10 post-season games. He also has that school record. “Isaiah gives us a presence inside,” Vigen said. “He’s a tough runner, hard to knock down and physical.” As such, he is the perfect complement to the Mr. Outside/Mr. Inside quarterback tandem van Tommy Mellott itself this year a rush of 1,000 meters, and Sean Chambers . And we’re not even talking about running Elijah Elliott and Marquis Johnson who helped carry the burden in Ifanse’s absence. MSU’s multi-gun offense faces a solid defense that allowed 100+ yards only twice in the regular season (127 by North Dakota State and 106 by Indiana State, both in SDSU wins). Last week, Holy Cross rushed for 261 yards. Jason Freeman leads the Jackrabbits in tackles with 68, including seven for a loss. Reece Winkelman shines, with 12 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks, both team highs. The South Dakota state star power is bright on the offensive. Quarterback Mark Gronowski throws for 196.5 yards per game, completes 64.6 percent of his passes, and rushes for 23.0 yards per game. Isaiah Davis is a brilliant, offensive ball carrier, averaging 99.2 yards per game, while Gronowski’s aerial guns include Jaxon Janke (54 catches) and Jadon Janke (45 catches), along with star tight end Tucker Kraft (21 catches in seven games). While Montana State’s defense failed to impress over the course of the season, the team has improved greatly since the safety’s return Ryan Ortt . In the last four games, against Cal Poly’s powerful passing game and three playoff teams, the Cats have allowed only 81 total points and about 320 yards and 17 first downs per game. South Dakota State and Montana State enter Saturday’s matchup with a habit of making deep playoff runs. This season marks MSU’s third consecutive semifinal appearance, as South Dakota State has reached this stage in four of the last five campaigns. Each has advanced to the title game once in that period. Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and will be available over the airwaves across Montana on the Bobcat Radio Network. It will also be streamed on Learfield’s Varsity Network. #GoCatsGo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msubobcats.com/news/2022/12/15/football-game-14-bobcats-jackrabbits-meet-for-a-trip-to-fcs-championship-game-on-the-line.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos