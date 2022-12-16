Ellyse Perry says women’s cricket on brink of ‘critical moment’ as IPL looms





Ellyse Perry says women’s cricket is evolving and improving at a rapid pace. Most important points: The Indian Premier League for women will start in March, right after the T20 World Cup

The Indian Premier League for women will start in March, right after the T20 World Cup Perry returned to T20I against India this week and achieved her highest score in the format

Perry returned to T20I against India this week and achieved her highest score in the format It was her first knock in 14 months and came with a hit rate of 159.57 The 32-year-old all-rounder appears to have been energized by the current T20I tour to India and looks forward to a milestone in 2023 with the prospect of another World Cup victory and the inaugural season of the women’s IPL. “You’re always trying to evolve,” said Perry after enjoying her best-ever T20I knock for Australia, a 47-ball 75 with three sixes on Wednesday to put Australia 2-1 ahead in their thrilling run of five competitions in India. “The game is developing at a rapid pace. We’ve seen that all over the world. Lucky for us, we have the WBBL that now runs for eight editions. “I think there’s no better place to keep evolving and trying to develop. That’s a strong motivating factor to still play. That’s the most fun part of the game, to keep working on things and working with people with whom you like to work.” Perry has been doing wonders for Australia for 15 years, but her future in the game’s shortest form looked in jeopardy when she was sidelined amid suggestions she couldn’t operate the kind of run rate needed in a rapidly changing T20 season. landscape. . But on her first T20I knock in 14 months in Mumbai on Wednesday, her run rate was a blistering 159.57, compared to her career international rate of 107.53. What’s more, she produced her 33-ball 50 her fastest ever in an international after coming in as Australia teetered at 2-5. She also played in a crucial over with the ball that only went for two runs, reminding everyone why she should still be in high demand for the inaugural opening season of the Women’s IPL, which kicks off in March, immediately after the T20 World Cup in South Africa. Perry clearly enjoys being at the heart of both. Asked about the prospect of playing in the IPL, which she described as the “next frontier” of the women’s game, the Sydneysider said: “I think everyone would want to be involved in another really pivotal moment in the sport’s history. “Now for it to come to fruition, I would imagine every female player around the world would love to be involved in that.” The excitement generated by the current Australia-India series in Mumbai, she believes, shows what could be in store. “Hopefully the crowds who come to watch the matches and the people who watch on television see great cricket matches, regardless of gender,” she said. “They’re incredibly entertaining, we had a Super Over the other day, there’s been some really high scoring games, lots of sixes, some good catches and some drops too, it’s just great matches. “They are a really good spectacle for people and hopefully the IPL will be too.” MONKEY

