ATP honors officer legends Tom Barnes and Thomas Karlberg | ATP tour

Call them the odd bunch of ATP officers: Tom Barnes, the poker-faced ex-Marine who would hold his own in a look at Clint Eastwood, and Thomas Karlberg, the soft-spoken, soft-spoken Swede. The career-long friends and colleagues were both honored for their lifetime service in December as part of the ATP chapter service year-end gatherings in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Barnes, who lives in Fresno, California, worked his last event at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals. Karlberg stepped down after serving in Basel in October of this year.
At first glance they seem as different as topspin and slice. But peel back the surface layer and you’ll find an underlying dichotomy connecting them together.
“Tom is a very, very good friend,” Karlberg said. “He can scare most of the people around him, but that’s just on the surface. If you look a little under his skin, he’s a person with a good heart and a lot of fun to be around.”
Likewise, Barnes said the genius Karlberg’s first impressions don’t paint the full picture. “He’s probably the strongest of all of us, even if he doesn’t look or act like he is,” Barnes said. “He is a very strong character, critical thinker, friendly guy and good to get along with.”
Barnes’ career spanned the birth of the ATP Tour in 1990 to its newest events, including the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals. Photo: Getty Images.
Barnes worked his first event in Guam in 1990, completing his tournament record on three laminated pieces of paper. Known to many as ‘Baaarnesafter being nicknamed by former world No. 4 Brad Gilbert, the Californian said he’s bonded over the years with some of the game’s more excitable players.
“I tend to get along better with the difficult players than the less difficult ones,” he said. ‘Why, I don’t know. Maybe it’s because of my background in the Marine Corps. They are all personal relationships.
“We have only one goal in mind and that is to provide good tennis. The supervisor is in charge of everything and is the final authority on site. The most challenging part of the job is balancing everything and making judgments when it matters. I always try to think of what is best for the tournament, the players and the spectators.”
Karlberg was supervisor for the Men’s International Professional Tennis Council and tournament director of the Bastad ATP event before joining ATP in 1991, the year after the Tour was formed. Having worked with thousands of players, from Jimmy Connors to Pete Sampras to Carlos Alcaraz, Karlberg said that in order to maintain his impartiality, he would be friendly to players but not try to become their friends.
“It’s like a circus where everyone travels around, players, coaches, officials and everyone else, so it’s inevitable that you develop relationships, but you have to be clear where the line is,” said Karlberg. “Of course we will have friendly conversations with players and their teams, but we will not go out for dinner or breakfast.”
“Every supervisor and chair umpire currently working for ATP has been mentored by Tom and Thomas,” said Ali Nili, ATP Senior Director, Officiating Administration. “They are an institution on the schedule and there will never be another Tom Barnes or Thomas Karlberg. They will be truly missed, but their legacy will live on forever.”
While elements of the job have evolved with the continued growth of technology, Barnes said the most important quality he looks for in good supervisors hasn’t changed in his 30 years in the job.
“Common sense is the most important thing,” he said. “We have to make decisions all the time and some of them are pretty important, like a man defaulting. You can easily make the wrong choice either way. You have to have a mindset that can look at incidents and make all the other sound outside and can think about what the situation deserves.
“The most challenging part is balancing everything and making judgments when it matters. Always try to think of what is best for the tournament, the players and the spectators.”
Karlberg added: “Knowing how to deal with people is also very important. Be calm when things go wrong, listen to other people, show respect for the players and the people you work with.
“And there is no substitute for full knowledge of the rules. When you’re called onto the track in the heat of battle with thousands of spectators watching, you can’t grasp the rules.”
Thomas Karlberg sends Rafael Nadal back to the dressing room during a rain stoppage at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Photo: Getty Images
Both men have had the privilege of sitting on the side of the court for thousands of matches and watching the greatest champions up close. But they don’t look at games the same way fans do.
“It’s a nice perk of the court, but I don’t watch tennis the way my wife does,” Barnes said. “I look at it from a technical point of view and not really from an artistic level. I make sure the ballkids do what they have to do, the linesmen, the chair umpire do things right and the players don’t misbehave.”
While both men spent decades on the road away from their families and homes, Karlberg and Barnes paid tribute to their wives, Eva and Debbie, for the sacrifices they made that allowed them to continue their careers with the ATP.
“When I started this job, I didn’t realize what my life was going to be,” said Karlberg. “I was like ‘Okay, I’ll try that’. Now I’ve been with the ATP for over 30 years. My wife has always supported me doing this; she realized I really loved working in tennis. I thank her very much. I realize that she has done a great job raising three children and working at the same time. I have her to thank.”
Barnes said of his wife, Debbie, “She is my rock. We made the decision together that I would pursue this as a full-time career. I did it a bit later in life, our son was already in college, so no youngsters at home to worry about, which might have made it a bit easier.
Both men are also grateful for the friendships they formed on the Tour, in what Roger Federer once called his “second family”.
“The relationships I’ve developed, the friends I’ve made, is something I will always cherish,” said Karlberg.
Barnes added: “With my colleagues, everyone, traveling and seeing different countries and meeting different people, I learned a lot from that. It’s like we live together; in many cases boys spend more time with each other than with their own families, especially in the beginning when you work 30 weeks a year.”
Now both men can enjoy a lot of family time at home.
