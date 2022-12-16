Weitzman challenges for Maccabi USA | Herald community newspapers





Footwear designer, philanthropist and Hewlett native Stuart Weitzman carried the US flag as he led the US delegation to Teddy Stadium at the 21st World Maccabiah Games July 12-26 in Israel. Thousands of Jewish athletes from all over the world took part in the athletic competition. The US delegation of 1,300 was twice the size of the most recent US Olympic team and this Maccabiah Games was the second largest athletic event ever. Weitzman also introduced a philanthropic challenge that will help thousands of athletes in the years to come. He challenged Maccabi USA to provide scholarships to athletes in financial need to compete in the Maccabiah Games by raising $3 million. Then Weitzman will donate $5 million. To date, Maccabi USA has raised $1.3 million, unlocking an initial $2 million gift from Weitzman in the process. To capitalize on the full contest, the organization needs to raise another $1.7 million by the end of the year. If successful, Weitzman will contribute $3 million more, bringing the total amount in the Stuart Weitzman Scholarship Fund to $8 million. “I don’t believe cost should be a barrier to participation,” Weitzman said. “I can’t imagine a better way to create camaraderie and appreciation for Jewish heritage and culture than by supporting an organization like Maccabi USA. I am making this gift to ensure that every athlete in need of funding can participate in this life-changing experience.” Weitzman’s contribution is the largest gift in Maccabi USA history. “This is the most monumental gift in the history of our organization,” said Jeff Bukantz, president of Maccabi USA. “After every Maccabiah, we start from scratch and need to raise $1 million to support our athletes. This generous donation will allow qualified Jewish athletes in need of financial assistance to join the team.” Weitzman has supported U.S. Olympic teams and served on the foundation board for many years. Now he specifically helps Jewish athletes. “When I entered the stadium with nearly 1,200 athletes and coaches and looked back to see them all lined up waving the American flag,” he said. “It is a moment I will never forget. That was an exciting moment to lead in front of 30,000 people.” Weitzman is a three-time table tennis alum from Maccabi USA and attended the games for the third time in a row after initially getting involved to showcase his prowess in table tennis. This year, Weitzman captured the US table tennis bronze medal and chronicled his journey to the games. “It was inspiring for me and hopefully for anyone who wants to give their support,” he said. “I saw so many Jewish children from so many different countries, some of whom couldn’t even talk to each other because of their languages, but there was a friendship and a camaraderie that you had to be there for. Athletes from Argentina trade uniforms with American swimmers and relationships formed that can easily be continued in today’s world with the Internet. I don’t know what other effect that kind of friendship and camaraderie could ever have on Jewish people from so many different countries. I think that is the most special thing about the Maccabi games.” Those who would like to donate to the Weitzman Fund can drop by https://maccabiusa.com/weitzmanfund/

