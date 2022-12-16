Sports
Spark Sport axed, cricket rights go to TVNZ
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Thrown out: Sparks innings as a sports provider comes to an end.
Spark stops streaming service Spark Sport and expects TVNZ to take over most of the broadcasting rights from July.
TVNZ said it has so far agreed to broadcast Black Cap, White Fern and Super Smash matches for three years, from the start of the 2023 season to the end of the 2025-26 season, on its free-to-air channels TV One and Hertog.
It would also livestream the more than 300 cricket matches it now has rights to on TVNZ+, it said.
TVNZ sports manager Melodie Robinson said having a big sport like free cricket was a huge win for all New Zealanders.
History tells us that the more our communities have access to sports in a viewing capacity, the more likely they are to go out and participate in sports themselves, she said.
READ MORE:
* More cricket on screen in Covid-19 lockdown as New Zealand Cricket and Spark Sport launch new partnership
*Speculation Spark and Sky have been in talks via Lightbox
* Can Sky TV recover from the blow of losing two major sporting events?
TVNZ would not disclose how much it would pay for the transferred cricket rights, but confirmed interest in Spark’s other rights and said it was committed to broadcasting anything it raised from Spark for free.
Chief among the other rights TVNZ could get is the right to show UEFA Champions League football in the season starting in August, before the Sparks rights expire the following year.
Sky TV announced it has won back the rights to show Formula 1 races after the Sparks rights expire at the end of this month.
Spark Sport’s shutdown will cause Spark to write off $52 million of its operating profit this year, though it will still report stellar earnings thanks to an agreement to sell a majority stake in its cellphone towers in a leaseback deal.
Spark said the decision to retire was prompted by rising content rights costs and a wider range of investment opportunities across the company.
It also faced the cost of securing a new streaming platform as the current system it licensed from US company Istreamplanet would no longer be available to third parties such as Spark from the second half of next year, it said .
NZ Cricket chief executive David White said the reallocation of his rights happened very quickly to be fair.
TVNZ content director Kate Slater said it was a great opportunity for the state broadcaster.
We have been playing sports again for a few years now. It’s an important part of our content strategy because we know it attracts a large live audience.
But Slater said it had been a very long time since the domestic rights to a national sports code were available exclusively for free, noting that TVNZ last held the rights to cricket in the 1998-99 season.
Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said Spark would be looking to redeploy staff currently involved with Spark Sport in other parts of the company.
It’s been a challenge to reach the scale we’ve been aiming for on the Spark Sport platform, with Covid causing major disruption to sporting codes worldwide just a year after its launch, Hodson said.
That slower-than-expected start, coupled with the rising cost of content rights worldwide, makes it difficult to justify the type of investment Spark Sport requires, she said.
Sparks is pulling out of the streaming market, removing Sky TV’s only major competitor in the pay TV sports market.
Spark Sport was launched in 2019 by former Spark CEO Simon Moutter.
He believed the service could attract one million paid subscribers and become a major competitor to Sky TV.
However, it has long been speculated that it could be just a temporary venture for Spark.
Speculation that it could one day pull out of the market accelerated when Hodson replaced Moutter later in 2019, and due to the loss of some of its early sports rights.
In February, Sky announced it had reclaimed the local rights to broadcast English Premier League football matches, which had been one of Spark Sports’ main attractions, and Sky also successfully cemented most of its rugby rights.
Sky TV shares opened 1 cent at $2.25 when trading began on the NZX on Friday, while Spark shares opened 2 cents at $5.52.
