Who’s Playing ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL week 15

No NFL team has won a division title in week 15 of the 2022 season. That could change on Thursday Night Football.

The 49ers will have a chance to round out the NFC West as they aim to make the postseason for the third time in the past four years.

San Francisco currently has a two-game lead over its Thursday night opponent, the Seahawks, for first place in the division. A win would extend that lead to three for the 49ers. That would earn them the divisional crown as they would own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle.

Conversely, if Seattle can make life difficult for San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy in his second career start, then the Seahawks will move within one game of the 49ers. San Francisco would not own the head-to-head tiebreaker in that case, so the race for first place in the division would begin.

Suffice it to say, the stakes are high for Week 15’s “TNF” game. It also looks like a good matchup as both teams have good records and typically played close games in this more recent installment. rivalry.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 49ers vs. Seahawks game ahead of Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcast.

Who’s Playing ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight?

matchup : 49ers vs. Seahawks

: 49ers vs. Seahawks Place: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The 49ers and Seahawks play for the second time this season and the first time since NFL Week 2. Both teams look very different from the last team these two teams met.

The 49ers (9-4) lost Trey Lance in their last meeting with the Seahawks and had to turn to Jimmy Garoppolo. Now Garoppolo has been sidelined for most of the season, so rookie Brock Purdy starts for them.

Purdy won his first career start and looked good in a blowout over Tampa Bay. Now he’s tasked with tearing apart a Seattle defense that’s weaker against the run than the pass. So expect a good dose of Christian McCaffrey in this one, especially with Deebo Samuel (ankle) probably offside.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks (7-6) have exceeded expectations this season, but are mired in a slip that has seen them drop three of their last four games. Geno Smith remains a solid quarterback, but he has as many interceptions in his last four games (four) as in the first seven games of the season.

Seattle is also dealing with multiple running back injuries, and if Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas can’t go, Travis Homer could be asked to carry the load again. That could be tough against a good 49ers defensive front.

Pete Carroll and Kyle Shanahan have faced each other 11 times since Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers during the 2017 NFL offseason. To date, Carroll and the Seahawks hold the advantage over the 49ers with an 8-1 record. 3.

However, San Francisco won the most recent meeting 27-7, so this should be a contest with a lot of contention.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Thursday December 15

Thursday December 15 Time:8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT)

The 49ers vs. Seahawks game kicks off at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. That’s the same time that all of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” games will begin in 2022.

However, both San Francisco and Seattle are in the Pacific time zone, so the game will be much earlier for those fan bases. It starts at 5:15 p.m. local time.

What channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight?

TV channel (San Francisco): KTVU (Channel 2)

KTVU (Channel 2) TV channel (Seattle): KCPQ (Channel 13)

KCPQ (Channel 13) Live stream:Amazon Prime Video |DAZN(in Canada)

Amazon Prime Video will continue to be the home of “Thursday Night Football” and will be a long-term part of the streaming platform’s 11-year deal with the NFL. The massive contract makes Amazon the NFL’s exclusive broadcast partner for the event, so fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game.

That said, the NFL has taken steps to ensure those without a subscription can still watch every game if they’re in the playing teams’ local markets. As such, those in the San Francisco area can watch the game on Fox affiliate KTVU, while those in Seattle can watch it on KCPQ, also a Fox affiliate.

Amazon put a lot of resources into its weekly broadcast. Legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels will be in attendance for the game with Kirk Herbstreit, who is in his first season as an NFL color commentator. Kaylee Hartung is the sideline reporter. A studio crew of host Charissa Thompson and former players Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick provide pre-game, halftime and game coverage. Marshawn Lynch has a segment in the pregame show.

Viewers in Canada will be able towatch the match on DAZN.

NFL live stream for ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Live stream:Amazon Prime video

To watch “Thursday Night Football” in 2022, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. It will be the exclusive streaming home for “TNF” for the next 11 years, and the games will only be broadcast on over-the-air TV in the participating teams’ local markets.

NFL Schedule Week 15

The 49ers vs. Seahawks game will be a great way to kickstart NFL Week 15, and could set the tone as other division races get closer to being decided. It also gives fans a second look at Brock Purdy as a starter after his strong performance against the Buccaneers.

From there, the NFL will play as many as five more standalone national games as the league’s tradition of playing on Saturdays late in the season continues. There’s a tripleheader on Saturday, December 17 with a battle between the Vikings and Colts, a league game between the Ravens and Browns, and a highly anticipated rematch between the Bills and Dolphins.

“Sunday Night Football” is another league game that looks intriguing on paper. The Commanders will host the Giants at their second meeting in three weeks. Their first fight ended in a draw, and with both teams tied at 7-5-1 in the NFC standings, this game could prove decisive in the NFC wild card battle.

Finally, “Monday Night Football” will wrap up the week as the Packers host the Rams at Lambeau Field. Baker Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams after leading them to a 17-16 comeback victory over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.

Below is the full schedule for week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Week 15

Game Kick-off time TV channel 49ers vs Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime

Game Kick-off time TV channel Colts vs Vikings 1 p.m. ET NFLN Ravens vs Browns 4:30 p.m. ET NFLN Dolphins vs Bills 8:15 p.m. ET NFLN

Game Kick-off time TV channel Falcons vs Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox Steelers vs Panthers 1 p.m. ET CBS Eagles vs Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Chiefs vs Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Cowboys vs Jaguars 1 p.m. ET Fox Lions vs Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS Cardinals vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Patriots vs Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Titans vs Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Bengals vs Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Giants vs Commanders 8:20 p.m. ET NBC