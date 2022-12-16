Women’s Tennis Announces Spring 2023 Schedule





SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University Women’s Tennis head coach Barbara Cilli has announced the 2022-23 schedule. The Bulldogs begin their first season in the Southland Conference. The Black and Gold open the spring season on Sunday, January 29 when they take on Providence in Cumberland, RI, at Fore Court. Bryant will then host two games at Fore Court to open the month of February, when they face Boston University on Saturday, February 4 and Brandeis on Sunday, February 12. The Black and Gold will welcome to Siena Saturday the 18th for a match at Rally Point in Greenville, RI Bryant next heads to Amherst, Massachusetts where they face UMass on Saturday the 25th before embarking on a three game homestand starting with Sacred Heart on Sunday, February 26 at Fore Court. The Black and Gold then take on Stony Brook at Rally Point on Saturday 4 March and then return to Fore Court on Sunday for a match against Fairfield. Bryant will travel to Providence on Wednesday, March 8 to face upstate rival Brown before heading south to begin conference play. The Bulldogs will face their first conference opponent against the University of New Orleans on Tuesday, March 14. The team will next face Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La. on March 15 and Southeast Louisiana in Hammond, La. on March 17. The Black and Gold conclude their road trip with games against Quinnipiac on March 25 and Merrimack on Saturday, April 1. The Bulldogs will welcome the University of Rhode Island to the Bryant Courts on Thursday, April 6, before concluding the regular season with Stonehill on April 15 and a conference game against NJIT on Sunday, April 16. Following the regular season, this year’s Southland Conference Championships will take place April 21-23 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bryantbulldogs.com/sports/wten/2022-23/releases/20221215k22r7x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos