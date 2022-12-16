Sports
Montana hockey players to skate in potential career-changing showcase
HELENA North American 3 Hockey League teams will be in Blaine, Minnesota December 18-20 for the NA3HL Showcase. This showcase gives Tier III Junior A players the chance to play for NAHL (Tier II), American Collegiate Hockey Association, and NCAA scouts and coaches.
All NA3HL teams will play three regular season games in the showcase, one of the most attended and most scouted events of the entire season.
Former Helena Bighorn and current forward on the Liberty University ACHA team, Sam Feamster, began his journey with Liberty’s program at the showcase.
They first spoke to me after the Granite City game. And the man named Ben Hughes spoke to me from Liberty. He’s one of their recruit guys. And at that time I knew almost nothing about Liberty. But then I kind of did my own research and figured out, hey, that’s probably somewhere I’d actually really like to be, Feamster recalled.
In the 2021-2022 season, 34 NA3HL players signed tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2022-23 season, 27 additional players were selected for the 2022 NAHL Entry Draft, and seven current and former players made NCAA commitments. In 2022, the NA3HL had over 170 college pledges, of which nearly 70% were NCAA pledges.
Feamster stated that playing at the highest level of Tier III hockey prepared him for the opponents he faces at the ACHA level.
Before that, the Bighorns were huge. Last year I really fell in love with the game again. The owners, the coaches, and especially the guys I played with, helped me prepare fairly, Feamster said. Every night we had such a good team, my confidence grew so much last year, I could make a game every time I was on the ice. I had to play a lot, which helped. Our coaches and owners have brought us to a place where we are the best team in our division. So we’re playing against the best teams in the league and in that showcase, and in the national tournament.
Liberty University, located in Lynchburg, Virginia, currently ranks third in ACHA’s M1 rankings, with a record of 11-5-1.
It was just really nice to play in the environment that Liberty has because, like Helena, they attract a lot of people and people are enthusiastic. And it was a bit of a challenge for me because I’m the only freshman forward on the team. So just like coming in, I knew I’d have to be two guys for a spot if I wanted to play every night. So luckily I was able to do that, Feamster said.
When recruiting, Bighorns head coach Scott Cunningham looks for players with the same drive as Feamster.
We don’t try to recruit players who don’t have end goals. Many of our older boys on our hockey team have a goal in mind, with a future in hockey. Obviously college is the next level for them and in recent years and we haven’t had many but we’ve had guys who went through our program here in Helena play D-III hockey and are still playing today he’s a minor pro and in good pro leagues, Cunningham said.
The head coach had a hand in developing more than 70 NCAA DI hockey players, multiple NHL drafted players and prospects, and many players who went on to play on NCAA D-III, U Sports (Canadian University), and ACHA programs.
For Cunningham, his priority is to get his players to that next level.
Development is number one, and it has always been. I’ve always looked at it like the coaches are doing their job and developing their players, at the end of the season when the most important time of the year is playoffs, if you do a good job during the regular season and you develop players those should transition to winning and hopefully winning championships.
|
