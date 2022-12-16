No. 8 Bears selected third in Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll





Cal lands in the top three for the sixth consecutive year

BERKELEY The Pac-12 announced its 2023 Women’s Gymnastics Preseason Coaches Poll Thursday afternoon, selecting No. 8 California for third in the conference. The reigning Pac-12 regular season co-champions are now voted third in six consecutive polls, and this year’s list is nearly identical to the 2022 poll when it comes to the top-three teams. Like last season, the Bears reached 40 points, but for the first time in the Justin Hoell and Elizabeth Crandall-Howell era received a first place vote. Earlier this month, the team was selected as the second highest ranked Pac-12 team in the WCGA National Preseason Poll entering the season eighth. Like last year, No. 3 Utah led the way one point more than last year with 49 and received the other seven votes for first place. No. 10 UCLA, a team that Cal led in the Pac-12 Championship last March, followed in second place, mirroring last year’s 41 points. Oregon State (32), Stanford (25), Washington (15), Arizona State (12) and Arizona (10) rounded out the rest of the field. In 2022, the Bears made history in a number of ways, including clinching a share of the Pac-12 regular season title for the time and seeing their best performance at the Pac-12 Championship by finishing second with a score of 197,425. It was also the sixth-highest score recorded in the nation over the weekend of the conference championship. Cal racked up three of the top ten scores in program history over the course of the season, including a 197.900 against Iowa, the second-highest total in the record book. As if that wasn’t enough, the team set the program record in floor routine (49.600) and balance beam (49.525). The new season starts on January 7e with the Bears competing in the largest regular season meeting in collegiate gymnastics history, the Super 16 Las Vegas presented by Ozone. They will participate in one of the four quad meetings that will be held that weekend. SOCIAL MEDIA Join Cal Women’s Gymnastics in the social media realm for behind-the-scenes access at the Bears. Follow Cal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for test scores, practice updates, exclusive photos, videos and more. Find Cal at:

Twitter: @CalWGym

Facebook: Facebook.com/CalWGym

Instagram: @CalWGym

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2022/12/15/womens-gymnastics-no-8-bears-picked-third-in-pac-12-preseason-coaches-poll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos