Sports
Ollie Robinson talks about struggles with form and fitness | ‘I thought I might never play cricket again’ | Cricket news
Ollie Robinson thought he would not be able to play cricket again after struggling with injuries and fitness problems earlier this year.
The sailor was a key part of England’s tour of Pakistan, taking eight wickets in the first two Tests, including the 10th wicket at Multan, to help the visitors secure a series win with one Test to play.
But at the start of the year it looked unlikely that Robinson would return to England after he retired from the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart in January with injury and was knocked out. criticized by former bowling coach Jon Lewis due to poor condition and lack of professionalism.
The 29-year-old returned to the squad for the South Africa series in August and said the public criticism he faced helped him.
Speaking to Nasser Hussain ahead of the Third Test in Karachi, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever needed a kick in the ass, I know what I have to do. County cricket is very different from international cricket.
“It might have taken me a long time to get myself where I needed to be for international cricket and on the other hand me and Jon Lewis had a really honest relationship.
“I knew what he said was true before he came out in public and said it. It felt harsh at the time, but in reality it helped me get to where I am today.”
The start of 2022 has been littered with injury problems for Robinson, but he believes he is doing well in today’s England.
“It was tough, there were days when I thought I wouldn’t play cricket again. I’d get back to full fitness and play one game and my back would cramp up again,” he said.
“I trained really hard during that period and was just unlucky not to be able to get back into the park. It took a lot of scans and a few injections to get myself back in the right place.
“With the help of England’s medical staff, Jimmy (James Anderson), Stokesy (Ben Stokes), Baz (Brendon McCullum), I’ve put myself in a really good place and I’m now thriving in this environment.”
Anderson is ‘genius’ | Stokes support was ‘great’
Robinson has taken on more responsibility for England in Pakistan, saying it was “nice” to take on a senior role in the bowling unit.
“Jimmy and I haven’t opened the bowling very often, but having him on the other side is a big boost to my confidence. It’s been nice to have the responsibility and also stand up for it,” he said.
“The dude is a genius, there aren’t many words to describe how good he is. I’m just lucky enough to play with him and learn from him.
“He’s someone who’s been doing it for 20 years, and I’ve looked up to him since I’ve been in this environment. He’s really helped me get myself into this place over the last 12 months.”
Before returning to the Test side, Robinson said he spoke regularly with Stokes about his role in the team.
“Before the New Zealand squad was announced we had an honest talk. I knew in my head I wasn’t ready. Stokesy told me what to do,” he added.
“It’s just a matter of playing a few cricket matches and showing that I can play Test cricket again. We spoke every few weeks and the confidence he gave me is great. To have his support is more than I can ask for.”
Saturday December 17 at 4:30 am
Pakistani series was an ‘eye-opener’
Although England’s fast bowlers were effective in the series, they had to toil all the way on level pitches, and Robinson believes the experience will help him improve.
Normally so dangerous for his height and bounce, Robinson has had to adapt his game to take wickets in Pakistan.
He said: “It’s been an eye opener. I’ve had to bowl harder than ever before to get something out of these wickets.
“It’s been taxing on the body and also on the mind. Me and Jimmy spoke before the series and said if we can get a sideways movement with the ball then we know we’re in the game. We’re so accurate so any error with the batter, and we can get a wicket.
“I’ve had to adapt my game, use the crease more and study batting images and set up slightly different pitches than in England. It’s been a great learning experience for me and I think it’s going to help me in my career.”
Watch Karachi’s Final Test live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket from 4.30pm on 17th December.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12768666/ollie-robinson-opens-up-about-struggles-with-form-and-fitness-i-thought-i-may-never-play-cricket-again
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ollie Robinson talks about struggles with form and fitness | ‘I thought I might never play cricket again’ | Cricket news
- Curling Homer Wade | Obituary
- Trump: Donald Trump makes ‘major announcement’, unveils $99 digital trading cards featuring himself
- Nurses in parts of UK stage biggest strike in NHS history – BBC News
- UK airports to lift restrictions on liquids and electronics
- No. 8 Bears selected third in Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll
- Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine
- Toya Bush-Harris’ white cut-out dress for Eugene’s birthday
- Wireshark 2023 Free Download
- Saeed Ghani and Memon go after Imran Khan
- We’ve had enough of Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse
- The earthquake adds a new hurdle to slowing gains in Texas oil production