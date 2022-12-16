Ollie Robinson talks about struggles with form and fitness | ‘I thought I might never play cricket again’ | Cricket news

Ollie Robinson thought he would not be able to play cricket again after struggling with injuries and fitness problems earlier this year.

The sailor was a key part of England’s tour of Pakistan, taking eight wickets in the first two Tests, including the 10th wicket at Multan, to help the visitors secure a series win with one Test to play.

But at the start of the year it looked unlikely that Robinson would return to England after he retired from the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart in January with injury and was knocked out. criticized by former bowling coach Jon Lewis due to poor condition and lack of professionalism.

The 29-year-old returned to the squad for the South Africa series in August and said the public criticism he faced helped him.

Speaking to Nasser Hussain ahead of the Third Test in Karachi, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever needed a kick in the ass, I know what I have to do. County cricket is very different from international cricket.

“It might have taken me a long time to get myself where I needed to be for international cricket and on the other hand me and Jon Lewis had a really honest relationship.

“I knew what he said was true before he came out in public and said it. It felt harsh at the time, but in reality it helped me get to where I am today.”

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Ollie Robinson took the last wicket at Multan as England secured their first Test series win in Pakistan since 2000



The start of 2022 has been littered with injury problems for Robinson, but he believes he is doing well in today’s England.

“It was tough, there were days when I thought I wouldn’t play cricket again. I’d get back to full fitness and play one game and my back would cramp up again,” he said.

“I trained really hard during that period and was just unlucky not to be able to get back into the park. It took a lot of scans and a few injections to get myself back in the right place.

“With the help of England’s medical staff, Jimmy (James Anderson), Stokesy (Ben Stokes), Baz (Brendon McCullum), I’ve put myself in a really good place and I’m now thriving in this environment.”

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Ollie Robinson left Babar Azam shocked after misjudging a leave on day three of England’s second test match against Pakistan



Anderson is ‘genius’ | Stokes support was ‘great’

Robinson has taken on more responsibility for England in Pakistan, saying it was “nice” to take on a senior role in the bowling unit.

“Jimmy and I haven’t opened the bowling very often, but having him on the other side is a big boost to my confidence. It’s been nice to have the responsibility and also stand up for it,” he said.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



The highlights from day four of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan



“The dude is a genius, there aren’t many words to describe how good he is. I’m just lucky enough to play with him and learn from him.

“He’s someone who’s been doing it for 20 years, and I’ve looked up to him since I’ve been in this environment. He’s really helped me get myself into this place over the last 12 months.”

Before returning to the Test side, Robinson said he spoke regularly with Stokes about his role in the team.

“Before the New Zealand squad was announced we had an honest talk. I knew in my head I wasn’t ready. Stokesy told me what to do,” he added.

“It’s just a matter of playing a few cricket matches and showing that I can play Test cricket again. We spoke every few weeks and the confidence he gave me is great. To have his support is more than I can ask for.”

Saturday December 17 at 4:30 am





Pakistani series was an ‘eye-opener’

Although England’s fast bowlers were effective in the series, they had to toil all the way on level pitches, and Robinson believes the experience will help him improve.

Normally so dangerous for his height and bounce, Robinson has had to adapt his game to take wickets in Pakistan.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Nasser Hussain hails the impact Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have had on the England test team and says a 3-0 series win in Pakistan would be the perfect Christmas present for supporters



He said: “It’s been an eye opener. I’ve had to bowl harder than ever before to get something out of these wickets.

“It’s been taxing on the body and also on the mind. Me and Jimmy spoke before the series and said if we can get a sideways movement with the ball then we know we’re in the game. We’re so accurate so any error with the batter, and we can get a wicket.

“I’ve had to adapt my game, use the crease more and study batting images and set up slightly different pitches than in England. It’s been a great learning experience for me and I think it’s going to help me in my career.”

Watch Karachi’s Final Test live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket from 4.30pm on 17th December.