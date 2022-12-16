Agunbiade, Obazuaye, Sule won the podium





Nigeria’s top para table tennis players, including Paralympians Tajudeen Agunbiade and Olufemi Alabi, as well as 2022 Commonwealth Medalists, Isau Ogunkunle and Faith Obazuaye, are among the stars aiming for a podium finish at the Valuejet Lagos Para Table Tennis Open underway in the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. According to the organisers, the huge turnout of players was based on the tournament being designated as a selection platform for athletes who will represent Nigeria in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France. All eyes will be on the quartet of Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Nasiru Sule, Ogunkunle, Faith Obiora and Obazuaye, who were medalists at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and National Sports Festival respectively. A determined Sule, the oldest para table tennis player, said he is not ready to leave the stage as he aims to reappear in the Paralympic Games. My first Paralympic Games were in Atlanta 1996 in the United States and since then I have won medals for Nigeria in major international tournaments, he said. My body can still carry me and I still believe I still have something to offer. I think I’m the only one who can keep myself from going to Paris if I don’t train very well and the Valuejet Lagos Open would give me the chance to work with some of the best players in Africa because Nigeria has the best in para-table tennis remains on the mainland. For Ikpeoyi, who won silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, playing against some of Nigeria’s best players would certainly prepare her for any major competition opponent. I have to commend the organizers of the Valuejet tournament for trusting the para players and I believe this is another way to test our strength against strong opponents. I look forward to winning again this year, she boasted. Meanwhile, the tournament’s team event would conclude on Friday, December 16, while the finals of some select singles events will crown the tournament on Saturday, December 17.

