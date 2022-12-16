EXAMPLE: Wrestling Takes on 2 in North Carolina





NOTES | STATISTICS CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling team will make their last appearance at Gardner-Webb on Friday in 2022. The Mocs and Bulldogs don’t match; however, it is SIUE and Clarion on the roll. The Mocs come in 2-6, while the Cougars (0-2) and Golden Eagles (1-1) have both struggled in just two games to date. The coaching staff have their eyes on one thing from Friday’s fixtures after a mixed start to the campaign. “We want to build on what we saw last weekend,” said coach Kyle Ruschell. “We want to wrestle every opponent like we did in Iowa. Just try to make a consistent effort to get level and force our positions and hold it for the full seven minutes. We showed that we can do it in us, we just have to do it week in, week out.” The games are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Follow scoring @UTCWrestling on Twitter via the Takedown app or watch on Instagram Live from the mat. LIKELY MATCHES Class Chattanooga (2-6) SIUE (0-2) Clarion (1-1) Record vs Opp 125 Logan Aston (1-7) Davian Guanajuato

or Austin Macias Joey Fisher 0-0/0-0 133 #27 Braden Palmer (6-2) Aaron Shulist

or Marcel Lopez Cohen Kiss 0-0/0-0 141 Dayne Dalrymple (6-5)

or Franco Valdes (0-3) Caine Tyus Seth Coleno 0-0/0-0

0-0/1-0 149 #27 Noah Castillo (2-0) Caleb Tyus

or Saul Ervin Kyle Schickel 1-0/0-0 157 Lincoln heck (3-4) Alec Peralta Trevor Elfwine 0-0/0-0 165 Jackson Hurst (3-5)

or Caleb Wadel (0-2) Cardi Wilson

or Bradley Gillum Comb pine 0-0/0-0

0-0/0-1 174 #16 Rocky Jordan (6-1)

or Thomas Sales (4-3) Chase Diehl John Worthing 0-0/0-0

0-0/0-0 184 #31 Matthew Wadel (3-2) Sergio Villalobos

or Micah Ervin

or Deron Pulliam #27 Will Feldkamp 1-0/0-1 197 Jack Boyd (3-3) Ryan Yarnell You Bagols 0-0/0-0 285 Logan Andreas (1-6) Colton McKiernan

or Dan McKiernan Austin Chapman 0-0/0-0 SERIES against SIUE: 12-7-1

against Clarion: 1-3 11 consecutive double wins over SIUE after starting series 1-7-1.

Both schools compete in the MAC. Mocs are 2-1 against MAC schools with wins over Northern Illinois and Cleveland State and a loss to Buffalo. 3 NOTES TO KNOW Braden Palmer started his career at Clarion. He is 31-11 in his sophomore year at UTC, 20-7 in duals.

started his career at Clarion. He is 31-11 in his sophomore year at UTC, 20-7 in duals. Palmer, Dayne Dalrymple and Rocky Jordan are tied for the team leader with six wins.

and are tied for the team leader with six wins. 174-285 weight classes are a good barometer. Chattanooga is 7-1 at those weights in the two wins, 6-22 in the losses. LAST 3 RESULTS Boilermaker Duals: in Purdue, L, 16-23

in Illinois, L, 9-32

No. 2 Iowa, L, 12-27 NEXT 3 MATCHES December 16: SIUE, 11 a.m. (at Gardner-Webb)

December 16: Clarion, 1 p.m. (at Gardner-Webb)

January 1–2: Confederate scuffle TICKETS ON SALE NOW Wrestling season tickets are on sale now here at GoMocs.com or call (423) 266-MOCS (6627). SOUTHERN SCUFFLE PARKING Parking is charged for events at McKenzie Arena. There is a $20 2-day parking pass for the Southern Scuffle. That will allow customers to hop on and off at their leisure without having to charge for the two-day event on January 1 and 2. Click here for the scuffle parking. GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our Online Store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official Facebook page or further Twitter.Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support over 300 student-athletes by clicking here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomocs.com/news/2022/12/15/preview-wrestling-takes-on-2-in-north-carolina.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos