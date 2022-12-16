Cricket: No New Zealand Cricket regrets as broadcasts are broadcast free with TVNZ





About 100 cricket matches per season are broadcast free of charge on TVNZ. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White says he has no regrets putting the game behind a new paywall but believes cricket will benefit significantly from being on free TV from the 2022-23 season is visible. Following Spark’s decision to close its subscription sports streaming service, TVNZ will be the new home of cricket in New Zealand until 2026. The move will see about 100 matches between men’s and women’s domestic and international matches broadcast free of charge each season. White noted that New Zealand Cricket are still big supporters of the future of streaming, but said there was plenty of reason to bring the game back from behind a subscription service. Spark Sport won the rights to a six-year deal starting in 2020, taking the New Zealand competition off the hands of longtime broadcaster Sky Sport. I think there is no regret at all. Look where we are today; it is the ultimate for New Zealand cricket. With Spark, it was new technology, we were willing to embrace it, and we really believed in streaming, and we believe streaming still has a huge future. Streaming also offers the opportunity for a younger audience to get involved. No regrets at all. It was a process with Spark, but I think the combination we’re adding with TVNZ access to the free markets was a good combination. Now we have a different situation and we are very happy with the result. New Zealand Cricket CEO David White. Photo / Photosport It will be the first time since the summer of 1998-1999 that TVNZ has had exclusive rights to cricket, and the TVNZ+ streaming platform is expected to play an important role in reaching as wide an audience as possible. White expected a significant increase in participation to follow, with the game becoming more accessible to New Zealanders. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. While TVNZ director of content Cate Slater would not confirm who footed the bill with TVNZ taking over Spark Sport’s rights, noting that it was commercially sensitive information, a Spark spokesperson confirmed that the telco will be responsible for the fulfilling ongoing obligations under content agreements agreed with various rightsholders, some of which run until 2028. For NZ Cricket, the commercial side of the broadcast deal won’t change, so the three years on Free TV will serve as a case study of how viable such a platform can be. It’s the promotion of sports versus the commercial revenue. It’s an interesting debate, White said. From an NZC perspective, we are at a stage of our development where accessing free-to-air and growing the game is very important, especially around the women’s game. Women’s sport is just getting started and we see it as a huge opportunity. This fits perfectly with our strategy to grow women’s and girls’ sports. A lot can happen in three years; new technology, and I’d like to think you never know with our relationship with TVNZ, this may not be a one-off. We can look to the future and build a partnership. Build something really special.

