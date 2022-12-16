Nadal, Swiatek honored as ITF World Champions





Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal were honored by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday as the 2022 ITF World Champions, having each won two Grand Slam titles this season. The ITF determines its awards based on criteria that encompass all events and assign special weight to the four major championships and two team events, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. Nadal won despite finishing No. 2 in the ATP rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings. It is the fifth time Nadal has earned the ITF honor, following 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2019. He increased his Grand Slam title total to a men’s record 22 by winning the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. This is Swiatek’s first time as an ITF World Champion and it comes after she won the French Open and the US Open for her second and third career major trophies. She led the WTA with eight titles this year and posted a 37-match winning streak, the longest unbeaten streak in women’s tennis since 1997. The ITF awards will be presented at a ceremony on July 8 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Other ITF World Champions include: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in women’s doubles; Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles; Diede de Groot in women’s wheelchair tennis; Shingo Kunieda in men’s wheelchair tennis; Niels Vink in quad wheelchair tennis.

