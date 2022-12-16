Michigan football QB Alan Bowman enters NCAA transfer portal





Michigan football hasn’t had much of a problem retaining players, but now a position group that was considered extremely deep going into the 2022 season is thinning. While the starting quarterback isn’t a problem for the Wolverines headed by JJ McCarthy, he no longer has his league primary in last year’s starter in Cade McNamara, as the latter moved to Iowa this offseason. And now there’s another QB in the NCAA transfer portal. Buy Wolverines tickets Former Texas Tech starter Alan Bowman, who came on board ahead of the 2021 season, had the requisite experience that the others on the roster lacked. But he was unable to displace the aforementioned McNamara, nor was he able to secure himself in this off-season battle between McNamara and McCarthy. And he has chosen to transition, according to a report by Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. Michigan reserve QB Alan Bowman is on the NCAA transfer portal, @Freepsports has learned. Came from Texas Tech before the 2021 season. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 15, 2022 Bowman played in four games for corn and blue in 2022, completing six of seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown after appearing in only three games a year ago. With Bowman leaving and Michigan lacking a committed 2023 quarterback in this year’s recruiting cycle, the Wolverines could very well head back to the portal to find an experienced backup. Right now, Davis Warren, the former walk-on, is the backup, appearing in six games, having made nine passes with five completions for 89 yards. While Michigan has lost several players to the NCAA transfer portal in McNamara, TE Erick All and DT George Rooks, it added two in former Arizona State OL LaDarius Henderson, as well as an up-and-coming former linebacker from Nebraska. 2022 college football bowl game ranking









