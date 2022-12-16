First test since Cape Town ball tampering, Sandpapergate

Why do Australia and South Africa seem to pick out the best and the worst?

Some of the most memorable performances in the modern era of Test cricket took place when the Rainbow Nation toured Down Under, or vice versa. Ricky Pontings’ two centuries at the SCG, the Faf du Plessis marathon throbbing on Test debut in Adelaide and Michael Clarke’s rough century in Cape Town come quickly to mind.

And because the two nations live in similar circumstances, the home field advantage is partially negated. The cricket is fiercely competitive and rarely one-sided. The Proteas have not lost a Test series on Australian soil in 17 years.

But their rivalry, while entertaining, was plagued by unpleasant on-field controversies that dominated the front and back of the papers.

Its why talk about the upcoming three-Test series, which kicks off in Brisbane this Saturday, has centered around simmering tensions between the two sides, rather than cricket.

A BRIEF HISTORY

In 1994, Australian bowler Merv Hughes lunged at an awkward spectator in Johannesburg and slammed his bat against the fence. During that same Test, the late Shane Warne delivered an insulting rant to Andrew Hudson after bowling the South African around his legs.

Get lost. Come on, Hudson, get the hell out of here! roared the legendary leg spinner.

He was fined by the Australian Cricket Board and booed relentlessly by the crowd for the rest of the match.

In 2014, Australian captain Clarke was accused of calling South African pacer Dale Steyn a cheat during the Cape Town Test, a comment Steyn confessed to still exasperating six months later.

Du Plessis said the Australians acted like a pack of wild dogs on that tour and claimed at least one player verbally barked after a firing.

That was definitely the most abuse we got on the cricket field, Proteas legend AB de Villiers later stated.

Australia certainly made a conscious effort to be verbally over the top.

Maybe they thought they could get among us if they really came out and got personal with some of us.

It was not necessary.

Australia had mastered the craft of sledging. The mind games became an integral part of the game.

It was seen as a necessity rather than a strategy, and the Australian fan base joined in the charade, with crowd abuse becoming a formality for touring parties.

When I toured here in 2008 I thought Australia was the worst place in the world, South African pacemaker Morne Morkel told me CODE Sports.

The abuse we received made it a really tough tour.

You’d walk in on the mornings of a Test match and you greet an Australian player and they just stare down at you. That bully harassment from day one is how that happened.

The rivalry reached a tipping point in 2018, when a succession of fouls coalesced into one of the sport’s biggest controversies in the past decade.

During the first test in Durban, David Warner and Quinton de Kock were nearly beaten in a stairwell after a vicious and disgusting comment from the South African wicketkeeper about Warner’s wife.

I reacted emotionally and regretted the way it played out, Warner said at the time.

But I will always stand up for my family.

In the same game, Nathan Lyon was fined for dropping the match ball on de Villers’ body after leaving the South African. He later apologized.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> David Warner and Quinton de Kock almost got beaten in a stairwell. Source: Supplied

Warner unleashed a fierce spray on centurion Aiden Markram after the run-out, for which former Proteas captain Graeme Smith labeled him foolish.

Australia wanted to bully us, we had to stand up for ourselves, du Plessis wrote in his book.

The following week, onlookers in St George’s Park gleefully humiliated Warner’s wife and mocked her wearing Sonny Bill Williams face masks. South African cricket officials smiled next to them in photos.

Later in the Durban Test, Proteas speedy Kagiso Rabada found himself in hot water for a post-wicket celebration, bumping into Australian captain Steve Smith.

Rabada, a repeat offender, was given a two-game suspension for the illegal contact, but successfully overturned the ban after a six-hour hearing.

The contact was harder than it looked on TV, Smith told reporters at the time.

Whether it was intentional or not, that’s not for me to decide.

Then we all know what happened in Cape Town in the third test.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Spectators in St George’s Park humiliated Warner’s wife and mocked her wearing Sonny Bill Williams face masks. South African cricket officials smiled next to them in photos. Source: Supplied

GET FEISTY

The fallout from Sandpapergate is still prevalent in Australian cricket Warners’ decision to withdraw its appeal to overturn its lifetime leadership ban, casting a shadow over the recent pink ball Test against the West Indies. The 36-year-old manager fanned the flames the next day.

The headlines about ball tampering seem inescapable, but Australian and South African players have unanimously stated that there is no lingering animosity between the two nations.

Several Proteas cricketers have retired since the dramatic run of 2018, including du Plessis, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Morkel, Vernon Philander and de Kock.

Meanwhile, the Australian men’s cricket team has undergone a drastic rebrand, abandoning the win-at-all-costs mentality that contributed to the side’s demise four years ago.

Time heals all wounds, Australian opener Usman Khawaja told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

We are a very different Australian cricket team than we were then. The way we do it, the way we play. Many of the boys have grown up as cricketers and people. They’re a bit older, a few more kids, we play our cricket differently.

Australian cricket as a whole and as individual players have probably hit rock bottom. It gives you a lot of time to think about things. Guys really learned a lot from that incident.

I look at where the boys were four years ago and where the boys are now and a lot has grown up.

I’ve probably seen it better than most because I was on the team, then I left and came back and it’s a nice change.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Cameron Bancroft shoves sandpaper down his pants in Cape Town. Source: Getty Images

There may be no more bad blood between the two sides, but you can expect plenty of passion and emotion over the next four weeks.

It’s going to be pretty spicy, said Proteas captain Dean Elgar before departing South Africa earlier this month.

The individuals they have on their team are quite brash and bold characters and that can work to our advantage. I think that plays into our hands. We enjoy that confrontation as a group and we manage pretty well.

We have calm heads around that. If they want to be in your face, that’s fine. I’m certainly not going to shy away from that and I’ll encourage the players not to shy away from that, because I think that’s when South Africans get the best out of themselves.

It was extremely juicy (in 2018), even leading up to that game in Cape Town. They were interesting times, let’s put it that way. Hopefully that has now been put to bed.

Hopefully there are no antics on the field that someone gets caught for. But there is always a bit of spice. We like to play against Australia. We have tremendous respect for Australian cricket.

The first test between Australia and South Africa kicks off at the Gabba on Saturday, with the opening delivery scheduled for 11.20am AEDT.