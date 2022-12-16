Hockey goalkeeper Mikayla Demaiter is back on the ice stopping shots – OutKick





Mikayla Demaiter, the most famous retired female hockey goalie in the world, is back on the ice stopping shots, according to recently released Instagram Story videos. The Instagram superstar isn’t revealing if her return to the ice and between the pipes is a sign of things to come, but earlier this week she said “guess who’s back” on a video showing her on the ice. Wait a minute, is Demaiter – with her 1.5 million Instagram followers – telling us she’s about to turn hockey pro? I’ve analyzed the data here and this doesn’t seem like an Instagram content tease. It looks like Demaiter is about to reveal major hockey news that will send shockwaves through the sport. Canadian Instagram superstar hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter seems to be suggesting she’s returning to the sport she played before becoming a social media machine. / Instagram story Wednesday, Demaiter, who played for Bluewater in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League posted a video in 2018-2019 of her facing “warm up” shots and wearing what looks like an “Elite Female” hockey jersey. It is unclear if this is a fledgling women’s hockey league taking off. That angle of this story will require a little more i-Team research. Trust me, OutKick’s Culture Department is on high alert. I’ve even instructed Culture Division Detective SeanJo to investigate his sources within female Canadian hockey circles to find out what’s going on, while I’ve been sneaking into Mikayla’s IG DMs. This is how Culture Department Big Js deal with these stories. We tackle these stories from all angles. Stay tuned. Mikayla Demaiter’s return to professional women’s hockey would be the story of the year in women’s hockey. / Instagram story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/hockey-goalie-mikayla-demaiter-is-back-on-the-ice-stopping-shots/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos