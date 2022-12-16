Black Bears hit the road for Sunday Tilt at Harvard on NESN





Orono, Maine – The Black Bears begin a series of three straight road games with a trip to Harvard for a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday’s game can be watched live on NESN and flowed on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game locally at 92.9 The Ticket and nationwide at GoBlackBears.com. LAST TIME OUT: Orono, Maine — The Black Bears reached their highest point total since 2019 as they hit a season-high 13 three-pointers to clinch an 88-60 victory over Army on Sunday afternoon. Caroline Bornman poured a career-high 29 points to go along with nine rebounds while Jayce Christopher finished with seven 3-pointers and a career-best 26 points with seven rebounds in the win. Christopher’s seven triples have since been the most by a Black Bear Kelly Fogartys school record 10 back on January 3, 2021. Adriana Smith netted 14 points, her third double-digit performance in her last four appearances, with six assists. Maine, which outscored the Army 22-9 in the second quarter, posted its best shooting day of the season with a 56.4 (31-55) clip from the floor and a score of 13 for 25 (52, 0) from three-point reach. The Black Bears dominated the glass by a 37-25 margin as they forced 12 army turnovers. A LOOK AT THE BLACK BEARS: Maine is looking for his first winning streak of the season in Sunday’s game with Harvard after his most complete, convincing win of the season. In the victory over Army, Maine set season highs by three pointers (13). The Black Bears are led by Caroline Bornman coming off a career-high 29 point outing and coming in ninth in the America East with 10.8 points per game. Bornemann has recorded double-digit scoring efforts in five of Maine’s 11 games and ranks fifth among the America East leaders in rebounding (5.5). Adriana Smith the America East leader with four double-doubles on the season, ranks 11th in the league in scoring (10.2), fourth in rebounding (7.5), second in assists (3.9), and fifth in field goal percentage (46.0). Olivia Rockwood is Maine’s leading three-point threat, third in the league in percentage from outside the arc (34.3) and fourth with 2.1 triples per game. Maine’s 88-point performance against Harvard moved it to fifth in the league in scoring at 56.3 points per game, while placing third in scoring defense, allowing 61.7 points. A LOOK AT HARVARD: The Crimson, 4-1 at their home court, is coming off a 73-64 loss at Northeastern on December 5. 40.8 percentage points of three-point range. Turner has scored double digits in seven of Harvard’s 10 games, beating 20 points five times, including a season-high 31-point effort against Rhode Island. McKenzie Forbes adds 13.2 points, while Lola Mullaney averages 12.4 points. Elena Rodriguez leads Harvard in rebounding with 5.2 boards per game while scoring 8.4 points. The Crimson ranks second in the Ivy in scoring (70.2) and seventh in scoring defense (68.4). Harvard ranks second in the league from the floor (42.2), second from three-point range (34.8), and tops from the free throw line (76.4). Defensively, Harvard forces 18.3 turnovers per appearance. SERIES WITH HARVARD: Maine and Harvard meet for the 18th time and the first time since 2019. Maine has a 10-7 record over the Crimson. Maine has won two of the last two encounters, including a 67-60 victory on its final trip to Harvard, but lost the most recent encounter with a 69-40 final in 2019 at the Cross Insurance Center. The first ever meeting between Maine and Harvard took place in 1984, an 86-56 Black Bear victory. Maine is 4-4 all-time at Harvard. Band story Maine Category Harvard 56.3 Points per game 70.2 61.7 Opponent points per game 68.4 -5.4 Score Margin +1.8 40.8 FG pc. 42.2 33.6 3-Pt FG pct. 34.8 71.1 FT pc. 76.4 31.2 Rebound per game 33.6 -3.7 Rebound Margin -1.2 13.4 Assistance per match 13.0 17.2 Revenue per game 16.0 12.8 Turnover forced per game 18.3 5.5 Steals per game 8.6 2.8 Blocks per game 2.5 -UMaine-

