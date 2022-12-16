In the suburbs of Dallas, Friday Night Lights give way to cricket





FRISCO, Texas (AP) With the graceful spiers of the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple anchoring the skyline behind them, a cricket batsman and bowler faced each other across a brown grass field. Amid gusts of wind, players batting watched intently from stands nearby.

No, this is not a scene in India, where cricket became a national obsession after arriving on the wings of British colonialism. Try North Texas, where Friday Night Lights have given way to weekend afternoons on the field.

Welcome to the new Lone Star state, where cricket matches, a Hindu temple and Indian grocery stores coexist with Christian churches, cattle ranches and the Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys empire. More than a decade of expansion has given the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex the largest Asian growth rate of any major U.S. metropolis, in the nation’s fastest-growing state. According to US Census Bureau figures, Indians account for more than half of the region’s Asian population growth, with only the Dallas suburb of Frisco experiencing growth to rival Seattle and Chicago. While some Texans still bleed football, a growing number bleed cricket. Kalyan KJ Jarajapu, a temple volunteer who watched the Frisco-sponsored cricket league game, said no one was playing cricket in Plano when he arrived in 1998, but things started to change four or five years later. I never thought there would definitely be cricket or there would be a world of cricket like I saw back home in India here in (Metro) Dallas, he said. The share of Asians among foreign-born in the US has increased recently, from 30.1% in 2012-2016 to 31.2% in 2017-2021, as the share of immigrants from Latin America and Europe has increased cases, according to the American Community Survey. Immigrants from South Asia believe they have found the best of East meets West in Frisco and other Dallas suburbs. They are living a new and improved American dream, with access to their favorite places of worship, authentic food and a community radio station. But the dream also comes with painful realities about racism, assimilation and mental health issues. Texas-based disciples of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji came together in 2008 to purchase a 10-acre lot in Frisco and build a modest Hindu temple. Within three years it received hundreds of believers. Jayesh Thakker, a temple administrator, said they had raised enough money to build a 3,065-square-foot temple in 2015. They first built it as an American structure and then they Indianized it, Thakker said. New homes and schools soon followed. Laxmi Tummala, a trustee, temple clerk and realtor, says many of her clients settle for less to live in the area so their families can be exposed to South Asian culture. Outside of Texas, the largest sources of new Collin County residents were Los Angeles and Orange counties in California, with 1,600 residents and 1,000 residents, respectively. But nearly 6,000 new residents in the area came from Asia. The Islamic Center of Frisco has also benefited. The board plans to more than double the size of the 1,672 square meter mosque by 2024. Azfar Saeed, the president of the center, recalls that almost two decades ago, only 15 people came to pray in a 37 square meter mall on any given day. At that time, no one knew Frisco. People were like, where are you going? said Saeed, who was born in Pakistan. In 2010, people just started moving left and right here. Where there is a large Asian population in the US, anti-Asian hatred seems inevitable. In August, a woman’s racist rant against four Indian-American women in Plano was captured on video. She was later arrested. It was very sad and surprising, said Tummala, the secretary of the temple. But we definitely don’t take that and say OK, everyone in Texas is like that. Some have found an outlet to talk about their struggles, including on the region’s only South Asian radio station. Irving-based app-based Radio Azad was founded by Azad Khan in 2011, five years after he emigrated from Pakistan. The station broadcasts music and current affairs in several languages. The anonymity of dial-up radio on Azad, which means freedom in Hindi and Urdu, has led to difficult discussions. Nearly three years ago, CEO Ayesha Shafi started monthly segments on mental health, and listeners embraced them. They have addressed assimilation, bipolar disorder, and domestic violence. You can talk about issues you’re dealing with and really hear someone who’s like you, who understands where you’re coming from and will actually listen, Shafi said. Everywhere you look, South Asian cultures and even politics are merging with the Texan zeitgeist. Dozens of people took part in recent protests in Frisco on behalf of Christians in India who claim a Frisco-based group supports Hindu nationalists who threaten their churches. On a more festive front, you can find a Diwali celebration in several Dallas suburbs around October or November. The commemoration of light over darkness was celebrated by more than 15,000 people in Southlake’s town square. Southlake Mayor John Huffman believes nearly a fifth were non-Asians. He attributes the success to the Southlake Foundation, a non-profit organization that oversees cultural events and community service. I feel like they’re raising the bar in a lot of ways, Huffman said. They’ve been very deliberate about telling their fellow South Asians to get out and participate in the community. Back in Frisco during Diwali, dozens of families did not let the pouring rain stop them from worshiping. Cricket fan Jarajapu, who directs cars, was not surprised that so many showed up. I’ve seen the transformation of the city of Frisco, Jarajapu said. It has become very vibrant with diversity, culture and especially many Asians. I am very proud to live in Frisco. ___ Associated Press video journalist Noreen Nasir contributed to this story. ___ Terry Tang is a member of the Associated Press Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter: @ttangAP ___ Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida. Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourmidland.com/news/article/In-Dallas-suburbs-Friday-Night-Lights-make-way-17658033.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos