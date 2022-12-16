De Primeur – Thursday 15 December 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

First coach: Deion provides an update on plans for Travis Hunter, showing Colorado’s facilities and recruiting insights.

UNLV: In addition to what we shared earlier today (see below), sources tell FootballScoop that Barry Odom plans to retain Damon Magazu (safety) and tight ends coach Nate Longshore (position TBD). Also, former Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice is expected to join the staff as offensive line coach, according to the source.

Georgia technology: FootballScoop can confirm that Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie is expected to be the new running backs coach. JacketsOnline also reports the same.

Duke: Duke Football is seeking a Receiver Assistant position. Interested candidates can send their CV to [email protected]

FIU: After a 4-8 debut season, head coach Mike MacIntyre has been awarded a contract extension through the 2027 season. FIU lost their last four games this season (in North Texas, FAU, at UTEP, MTSU) by a combined 177-55. Other losses this season included 73 to Western Kentucky, 29 to Texas State, 21 to UConn and 20 to UTSA. According to FIU’s release, the team had not had a win against an FBS opponent since 2019, and MacIntyre led FIU to three in 2022, with victories over New Mexico State, Charlotte and Louisiana Tech. All right then.

Concord (D-II – WV): Concord University has 1 graduate assistant vacancy. It’s an offensive position. The package includes wages, free Grad school, room and meal plan. Then send your resume to [email protected].

Purdue: Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees joins the staff…

Northern Colorado (FCS): According to the source, BYU analyst Justin Walterscheid joins the staff as special teams coordinator. He previously served as offensive coordinator/assistant head coach with Southern Utah (FCS).

Northeast State (D-II – OK): Northeastern State University is currently seeking 2 Graduate Assistant coaches to start January 9, 2023. One for attack and one for defense. Positions are responsible for the following: coaching a position group, recruiting, filming, equipment, training organization, game day preparation, and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Preference will be given to candidates with computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, Hudl and Photoshop. This position includes tuition assistance (6 hours per semester), meal plan, monthly stipend, and possible on-campus housing. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and admission to the NSU Graduate Program. All interested applicants should email [email protected]. Applicants must include a cover letter, CV and three references. Please no phone calls.

Incarnate Word (FCS – TX): UIW has promoted assistant head coach Clint Killough to head coach. He will take over from GJ Kinne, who will take over at Texas State. UIW will play North Dakota State in the National Semifinal this weekend.

North Carolina: After one season with UCF as offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey became the new offensive coordinator for the Heels.

State of Mississippi: Zach Arnett’s four-year deal as head coach is worth $3 million a year, the school announces.

State in southwestern Minnesota (D-II): The State of Southwest Minnesota has an open date in week 5 of the Fall 2023 schedule. Please contact Head Coach, Scott Underwood at [email protected].

maroon: Linebackers coach Christian Robinson is not returning, according to multiple reports.

NCAA: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will take over as president of the NCAA in March, multiple outlets report. Baker will be the first NCAA leader per SBJ with no college/university or teaching experience.

Western Iowa: The Reivers are now the kings of junior college football.

UNLV: Well, Barry Odom is also adding another multiple FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year to the staff according to multiple sources.

State of Bemidji (D-II – MN): Bemidji State has an open date in Week 6 for Fall 2023. Contact Head Coach Brent Bolte at [email protected] if interested.

Central College (D-III – IA): Central College has two football coaching positions open; defensive coach and offensive coach. See links for more details and how to sign up.

UNLV: In addition to the news that Barry Odom plans to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, sources say FootballScoop Odom is also adding Del Alexander to the offensive staff.

Arkansas: Former Stanford coach Morgan Turner has taken the same job in Arkansas, according to multiple reports late last night.

UNLV: Bobby Petrino is reportedly back in big college football as offensive coordinator on Barry Odom’s staff.

Washington State: Jake Dickert blasts Portal wide open, says opposing coaches have targeted Cougars’ players and parents.

UNLV: Sources tell FootballScoop the following coaches have been fired as Barry Odom brings in his new staff: Jonathan Krause (WRs), TJ Woods (Co-OC/OL), Nick Holz (QB/Co-OC), Scott Baumgarther (RBs/STC ), Bojay Filimoeatu (DL), Michael Bruno (ILBs), Keith Heyward (DC).

Wisconsin-Eau Claire (D-III): Head coach Wesley Beschorner has stepped down to become associate head coach/offensive coordinator at Sioux Falls (D-II). Offensive line coach Michael McHugh serves as interim head coach, and the university has announced that a national search will begin immediately.

Simpson (NAIA – CA): Startup program Simpson University has named Shawn Daniel its new head coach.

State of Mississippi: After the sudden death of Mike Leach, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is named head coach.

North Carolina A&T (FCS): Head coach Sam Washington and the program have parted ways.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): UNC Pembroke found their new head coach without leaving the state of North Carolina.

Purdue: Ryan Walters kicked off his first team meeting with a #ScholarshipAlert.

