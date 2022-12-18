Hockey Canada members elect new board of directors, including chairman Hugh Fraser

Hockey Canada has a new board of directors.

Now the real work begins.

The members of the controversial national sports organization chose a list of candidates on Saturday to fill nine vacant board seats.

Retired judge Hugh L. Fraser is the new chairman of Hockey Canada, while former women’s national team captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall is one of eight directors.

The federation’s 13 provincial and territorial bodies had the option of accepting or rejecting the nine names, including five women and four men, proposed by an independent nominating committee.

Three days after interim chairman Andrea Skinner stepped down in October, Hockey Canada’s previous board also resigned – beleaguered president and CEO Scott Smith left at the same time – amid blistering criticism of the scandal-ridden organization’s handling of allegations of sexual violence and tacit criticism. payouts to victims.

“We understand the disappointment and loss of confidence,” Fraser said in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press on Saturday. “There is a lot of work to do in rebuilding Hockey Canada.

“Our focus is on making the sport safer and more inclusive and restoring that confidence.”

Grant Borbridge, Julie Duranceau, David Evans, Marni Fullerton, Jonathan F. Goldbloom, Marian Jacko and Andrea Poole were also chosen as directors.

Their first order of business will be to hire a new CEO and restore confidence in an organization that has been badly bruised since May, when it was revealed that a woman had been sexually assaulted by eight CHL players – including members of the 2018 World Cup. Junior Team – after a hockey game. Canada gala in London, Ont, four years ago. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The precipitation was rapid.

Hockey Canada saw its federal and corporate funding slashed as more scandals surfaced, while a series of disastrous heritage committee meetings on Parliament Hill, where past and present officials were called upon by MPs, ultimately led to the board’s resignation and Smith’s departure .

The ugly headlines included the revelation that Hockey Canada’s little-known National Equity Fund — maintained by fees collected from players across the country — had been used to pay uninsured liabilities, including claims of sexual abuse.

With nearly three decades of Ontario court experience, Fraser has served on the Court of Arbitration for Sport since 1995 and was a member of the first ad hoc court at the 1996 Olympics.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Kingston, Ontario, he also competed in the men’s 200 meters track and field event at the 1976 Olympics and is the father of former NHL defenseman Mark Fraser.

“It means a lot,” Fraser said of his selection from a pool of more than 550 candidates.

“I am a passionate hockey fan and have watched from the sidelines as recent events unfolded.”

Liberal MP and heritage committee member Anthony Housefather said in a statement that the new board represents “a diverse group of highly qualified people”.

“They also have a huge challenge,” he added.

“To say that Hockey Canada has been through a tumultuous time is an understatement,” Conservative MP and Heritage Committee member Rachael Thomas said in a separate statement. “The newly minted members of the board have a responsibility to players, parents and the Canadian people to lead the organization into a positive future.”

Campbell-Pascall brings the most Hockey Canada experience to the table.

The three-time Olympian, who helped the women’s team capture gold at both the 2002 and 2006 Games, currently serves on the foundation’s board and was the first female hockey player to be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

An Order of Canada recipient, Campbell-Pascall was also the first woman to provide color commentary on “Hockey Night in Canada” and is a regular on Sportsnet’s NHL broadcasts.

Her husband, Brad Pascall, is an assistant general manager with the Calgary Flames and served in senior management roles at Hockey Canada from 1995 to 2014, according to his LinkedIn page.

“Cassie cannot be held responsible for her husband’s prior employment,” Fraser said. “She has made her own career and will make a very, very appreciated contribution to help us with our understanding of some of the challenges at play.”

Borbridge, Jacko and Poole, meanwhile, have significant hockey administration experience.

Borbridge, a Calgary corporate lawyer, served on the board of the Girls Hockey Calgary Association and the Glenlake Minor Hockey Club.

Jacko, an Anishinaabe from Wiikwemkoong First Nation, is the Assistant Deputy Attorney General for Ontario’s Indigenous Justice Division. She is also president of the Little Native Hockey League.

Poole, who runs an accounting firm, was a director of the Ottawa East Minor Hockey Association.

The other new board members come from outside the sport.

Duranceau is an attorney and licensed mediator, Goldbloom is a communications specialist, Fullerton has experience as a senior advisor and CEO, and Evans has worked in the consulting, advisory and real estate industries.

Fraser pointed to that broad range of expertise as critical to Hockey Canada’s way forward.

“There’s clearly more visible diversity than organizations like this tend to show,” he said. “But we also talk about diversity of thinking.

“The perspectives everyone brings, I’m just so impressed.”

Former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell led an independent investigation into Hockey Canada that was published in November. The 221-page document concluded that the federation was at a “crossroads” and called for greater oversight and accountability.

Cromwell’s report included a number of recommendations, including that no more than 60 percent of board members should be of the same sex in the future.

He also recommended that the new board serve a special one-year term focused on improving governance and organizational safety across the sport.

The clock is already ticking.

“Confidence won’t be restored overnight,” Fraser said. “But Canadians need to know that the new leadership at Hockey Canada is committed to getting it right.

“We are confident that we will succeed.”

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

