Lionel Messi dances on table with World Cup trophy in Argentina dressing room after victory over France. Watch





Lionel Messi dances on the table after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina© Twitter/ESPNFC

Lionel Messi led Argentina from the front in a thrilling final against defending champions France to help his country win the FIFA World Cup for a third time. Messi scored twice in the final and even converted his penalty kick in the shootout to help his team defeat the Les Bleus, who refused to bow despite trailing 0-2 in the first half. Kylian Mbappe became the second ever player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and also scored in the penalty shootout, but failed to stop Messi from achieving immortality by winning his first World Cup. After the victory, Messi was overjoyed and celebrated with his teammates. A video that has gone viral is of Messi dancing with the World Cup trophy on a dressing room table. ESPNFC, who posted the video on Twitter, credited Messi’s teammate Nicolas Otamendi with the video. Watch video of Lionel Messi dancing on a World Cup trophy table LIONEL MESSI JUMPS ON THE TABLE IN THE DRESSING ROOM (through @Notamendi30) pic.twitter.com/WUTq3AmjKs ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022 Messi finished the tournament with 7 goals, one behind Mbappé who scored 8 for France. He shattered the record for most World Cup appearances with his 26th on Sunday night and now has 13 goals in World Cup history. He also received the Golden Ball, given to the Player of the Tournament, becoming the first player to achieve it, having also won the award in 2014 when Argentina lost to Germany in the final. Featured video of the day FIFA 2022: Morocco reach semi-finals Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/lionel-messi-dances-on-table-with-world-cup-trophy-in-argentina-dressing-room-after-win-over-france-watch-3618534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos