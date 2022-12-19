Eagles bounce back to Down Detroit Mercy, 79-77

Next game: in South Carolina 12/30/2022 | 19:00 SEC network WEMU/Varsity Network December 30 (Fri) / 7 p.m Bee south carolina History

YPSILANTI, Michigan (EMUEagles.com) The Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball team fought to the end to secure a hard-fought home win as the Eagles defeated the visiting University of Detroit Titans Mercy, 79-77, Dec. 18, in the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (3-9, 0-0 MAC) snapped a three-game losing streak with their second home win of the season as they defeated the Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) for their second straight game of the series .

Eastern, playing his oldest foe in a streak dating back to 1898, received 24 points off the bench, including a career-high 17 off Yusuf Jihad (Farmington Hills, Mich.-North Farmington-Oakland). Jihad’s previous record was eight points scored against Detroit Mercy as a member of the Oakland University team, December 26, 2020. Tyson Acuff (Detroit, Mich.-Cass Tech-Duquesne) and Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) each scored 19 points in the win for the Eagles while Noah Farrakhan (Hillside, NJ-The Patrick School-East Carolina) 11 points added. Antoine Davis, the second-ranked scorer in the NCAA this year, scored a game-high 30 points for the Titans.

The Eagles, who scored their most points in the first half this season with 47, surpassed 45 against the then-No. from the charity streak for an 88.5 percent conversion, the eighth-best performance in the facility’s history. All told, both teams shot over 86 percent from the line as the Titans finished 13 of 15 for an 86.7 percent conversion.

Defensively, Eastern forced 16 Detroit Mercy wraps while committing 13 himself, turning those takeaways into 17 points across the floor. Acuff’s five steals led the way for an Eastern team to record a season-high 12 steals. The Eagles also rose to take four blocks Jalin Billinglsey (Cleveland, Ohio-Lutheran East-Georgetown) leading the way with three career rejections.

How it happened

After taking a 33-26 lead, Eastern Michigan went on a 7-0 run with 3:15 left in the first half to extend the lead to 40-26. The Eagles then lost some of that lead, but still went into halftime with a 47–37 lead. Eastern Michigan got a great contribution from its bench during that span, as non-starters accounted for 16 of 47 total points.

Detroit Mercy then took a 72-69 lead before Eastern Michigan went on a 7-0 run, finished by Farrakhan’s layup, to grab a 76-72 lead with 44 seconds left in the game. The Titans narrowed the margin slightly before the game was over, but the Eagles still held on for the 79-77 win. Eastern Michigan benefited from nine Detroit Mercy turnovers in the period and collected 13 points from those turnovers.

Game notes

Jihad’s career day saw him score 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a perfect 2-of-2 of three and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. His point total surpassed the eight he scored against Detroit Mercy, December 26, 2020, playing for Oakland, while his six baskets made were better than his four in that same game.

Jihad was also strong from third, as he went 2-for-2 for the second time in three games. He now has at least one triple in three straight games after never playing back-to-back games with at least one trey before.

Bates finished with 19 runs and was 4-for-8 for three, marking his seventh game this year with at least three triples in a game. His 50.0 percent shooting from outside the arc for his single-game high this year after going 3-for-6 against Michigan, Nov. 11.

For the sixth time this year and second game in a row, Acuff recorded at least 10 points and posted at least four assists as he finished the game with 19 and six respectively. His total of assists is a career record after having five in the previous EMU home game, on November 27, against UC San Diego. Acuff also posted a career-high five steals, edging the four he recorded at Florida International University on November 30.

Billingsley’s three whacks bring a career record set at DePaul University last year, February 24, 2022, when he played for Georgetown University. Billingsley has set season highs for blocks in back-to-back games after tallying two at Niagara University Dec. 11.

The Eagles went 23-of-26 from the charity streak, hitting 88.5 percent on the day to record the eighth-highest free throw percentage in George Gervin GameAbove Center history (since 1998). To reach that tally, three Eagles were perfect off the line, including Bates (5-of-5), Billingsley (4-of-4) and Jihad (3-of-3).

Historical notes

With the win, the Eagles improved their all-time record against the Titans to 22-62 and won two in a row in the overall standings.

Eastern has won two in a row while hosting the Titans after winning 55-51 on December 7, 2019 at Detroit Mercy.

The two-point win is Eastern’s first in the series since the 82–80 home win on December 30, 1999.

The game was the third in a row in the series to be decided by four points or less.

Next one

The final game of 2022 is scheduled for the Eagles as they will travel to Columbia, SC on December 30 to face the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. live on SEC Network + with Tom Helmer calling the action on WEMU (89.1 FM) and the Varsity Network app.