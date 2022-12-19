Several captains, major recalls like New Zealand call ODI squads for tours in Pakistan, India





New Zealand has named ODI squads for the tours of Pakistan and India with two different captains designated to lead the team in the two different series.

Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand team for the ODIs in Pakistan, while Tom Latham will take charge for the India Series with the former half-time. Legspinner Ish Sodhi and middle-class batsman Henry Nicholls were recalled to the ODI squad designated for the two tours with a first call-up for all-rounder Henry Shipley. Former Black Caps player Luke Ronchi will be the head coach for the three-match ODI series against India in January, with Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen flying back after the Pakistan series. Shipley, the 26-year-old all-rounder, is a tall, fast right arm and mediocre batsman and is in impressive form in domestic cricket. Henry is an exciting talent that we’ve been looking for for some time, said New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen. He has taken his game to another level over the last 12 months and was delighted to see his progress given the value of true all-rounders in any cricket team. It is encouraging to see players raise their hand in our domestic competitions and their performance rewarded with selection for the national team.” The two subcontinent series will be crucial for New Zealand as they prepare for next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. This is a great opportunity to take on two teams with quality white balls in subcontinental conditions, Larsen said. It involves playing cricket against world-class opponents, which should be a real test of a player’s skill and temperament. With the one-day World Cup in India less than a year away, now is the perfect time to play against these sides at home as we try to lay down our game plans and understand the different situations and circumstances we may encounter. New Zealand ODI squads for series against Pakistan and India Kane Williamson(c)(Only Pakistani ODIs),Tom Latham(captain –Indian ODIs),Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy(India ODIs only),Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(Pakistani ODIs only).

