BYU Football: How Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Helped Cougars Win Bowling

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, one of BYU’s unexpected heroes in his improbable 24-23 win over SMU Saturday night in the New Mexico Bowl, said the only thing on his mind in the closing seconds was a brief prayer on behalf of the defense from BYU.

It apparently worked, as cornerback Jakob Robinson tackled SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai at the one-yard line to preserve another one-run victory over the Mustangs in a bowl game.

I just pointed to the sky and said, Thank you Heavenly Father, Maiava-Peters said of the moments after the tackle with eight seconds left.

And BYU fans around the world gave thanks to the third-year freshman quarterback, a fourth-stringer who, surprisingly to many people, stepped in and filled in for injured starting QB Jaren Hall.

It’s definitely a different feeling when the defense is there, but as (coach) Kalani (Sitake) says, it’s complementary football that we play. So I just had faith in the defense, said a little prayer, it was like a real (long prayer). It was real, real, real. Then J-Rob broke it. I just felt comfortable, I guess.

Maiava-Peters wasn’t perfect, but his elusiveness in extending plays and making something out of nowhere propelled the Cougars to a 24-10 lead that returned Ben Bywater’s bowl-record 76-yard interception for a touchdown.

This one, BYU’s last game as an independent, will forever be remembered for Robinson’s big stop, Bywater’s big pick six and Maiava-Peter’s unexpected performance as he was tagged by offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick to get the start instead of the more experienced Cade. Fennegan.

A rod went with the hot hand, Sitake said.

After SMU went 57 yards on the first possession and took a 3-0 lead with a 35-yard field goal, Maiava-Peters made it known that he would not be intimidated by his first start. The first time he touched the ball, he rolled down a 15-yard run and completed his first five passes.

And he can always say he led the Cougars to a touchdown drive on the first chance he got, hitting himself in on a one-yard touchdown run on fourth as Sitake successfully gambled for an end put on a streak of fourth-and-1 futility.

The Cougars had failed six straight before the TD run in situations of fourth and first.

SMU quickly regained the lead, however, as Mordecai threw a 9-yard TD pass to Roderick Daniels on third and scored the goal from the 5 with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

BYU forced SMU to punt on the Mustang’s third and fourth possessions of the first half. After the first kick, Maiava-Peters propelled the Cougars to the SMU 15, picking up first downs with his feet twice.

Jake Oldroyd’s 31-yard field goal made it 10-10. It was the 50th career field goal for Oldroyd, and he became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 336 points, passing Mitch Payne.

The Cougars hurt themselves with three facemask penalties in the first half, the first of which led to SMU’s field goal.

Don’t make any mistakes (in the second half) and we’ll win this game, Sitake told the BYU Sports Radio Network at halftime as he left the field.

Maiava-Peters was 7 of 10 for 47 yards in the first half, for a passer rating of 109.5. He only threw two passes in the second half, the first being incomplete and the second intended for Keanu Hill but intercepted by Shanon Reid.

The resident of Kahuku, Hawaii, did more damage to his feet, running 96 yards with 17 attempts. His final passer score was 74.6; SMU QB Mordecai finished ostentatious numbers 27 of 37 for 218 yards and two touchdowns, but the pick-six he threw to Bywater and the inability to convert the two-point try left him disappointed in his performance.

As for Maiava-Peters, he’s not ready to say he’s eligible to be the starter next year, assuming the fifth-year junior Hall turns pro.

For me, my mentality is still the same. For example, I sit in the back. I know I will still have to fight for the job in the off-season, he said. (BYU has) a lot of people coming in. I just need to keep my wits about me and stay humble, sure.

And maybe keep praying.