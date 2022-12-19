Sports
Dan Evans doubles down on Leon Smith Davis Cup broadside – ‘but fair the captain gets some criticism’
Dan Evans has doubled down on his criticism of Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, saying it’s “only fair” that Smith got some flak for the decisions that contributed to GB’s loss to the Netherlands in the competition in September .
ATP Paris
Evans outclassed by Tsitsipas in Paris as clinical Tiafoe beats Draper, Medvedev stunned
02/11/2022 AT 13:08
And he hasn’t changed his mind since then.
“We’re good at discussing things when we win, but nobody wants to talk about it when we lose,” said Evans. “The normal LTA [Lawn Tennis Association] answer is ‘we’ll take it and look at it’.
“I just thought it wasn’t going as it should, to the best of our ability, and part of that is the captain’s fault. I think it’s only fair that the captain gets some criticism.”
“I don’t think I did anything wrong, Leon is big enough and old enough to handle it. He’s paid well enough, don’t worry about that. He messaged me, but I made it clear I was a conversation, and that hasn’t happened yet.
“Tennis is business and you can disagree as you do in any area of normal life. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I’m not against Leon and don’t want to argue with him, he’s got it very well done.” and as captain of the Davis Cup, I just made it clear that I thought he was wrong.
“Everyone gave their best and I don’t hate Joe Salisbury because of that or anything. My biggest problem was that they [doubles specialists Salisbury and Neal Skupski] had just come off a transatlantic flight and had two days of practice while others were there from Monday.
Evans may continue to look back with anger, but he’s also focused on the upcoming 2023 season, sharing his belief that Novak Djokovic – whom he recently bumped into in southern Spain – will be the favorite for the first major of the year . , the Australian Open.
And Evans beats Novak Djokovic
Image credit: Eurosport
He said: “Novak was around and I kind of saw him in the gym and had a few conversations with him. When you look at him in the gym, he looks like a gymnast – the way he stretches , is like watching a 14-year-old.” – old So if his body isn’t broken, he must be in a great position.
“He’s just got confirmation that he can go to Australia and he’s pretty excited about it. If you look at how he finished the year and his ranking with how little he played compared to others, he’s definitely the favorite for Australia and [Rafael] Nadal is probably second favorite.
“I think Novak still believes he is the best by miles and his game seems more confident than ever.
“Novak and Rafa are in their mid-thirties, but the sport is changing. Watch it [Lionel] Messi in recent weeks and someone likes [France’s 36-year-old striker] Oliver Giroud.
“Then you look at someone like Andy [Murray] and what he does with a metal hip. 35 really isn’t such a big thing these days.”
– – –
ATP Antwerp
Evans to quarter finals Antwerp with convincing victory
19/10/2022 AT 5:52 PM
ATP Antwerp
Evans on as Draper sneaks Brooksby to book a Hurkacz meeting in Antwerp
17/10/2022 AT 6:22 PM
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/davis-cup/2022/dan-evans-doubles-down-on-leon-smith-davis-cup-broadside-only-fair-the-captain-gets-some-criticism_sto9281632/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dan Evans doubles down on Leon Smith Davis Cup broadside – ‘but fair the captain gets some criticism’
- Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Uttarkashi
- Amazon, Facebook, TomTom, and more join forces to take down Google Maps
- Donald Trump faces a week of headaches on January 6 and his tax returns
- Avatar: The Way of Water has a subdued start at the box office
- Rita Ora shows off her incredible figure in a tight black dress
- BYU Football: How Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Helped Cougars Win Bowling
- COVID isolation rules this Christmas
- Gurman: New MacBook Pro models coming in early 2023, iMac with M3 chip could launch later this year
- Punjab CM Parvez Elahi unhappy with Imran Khan’s criticism of General Bajwa
- Sue-Lin Wong on discovering Xi Jinping
- PLDT mess grips equity investors