Dan Evans doubles down on Leon Smith Davis Cup broadside – ‘but fair the captain gets some criticism’

Dan Evans has doubled down on his criticism of Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, saying it’s “only fair” that Smith got some flak for the decisions that contributed to GB’s loss to the Netherlands in the competition in September .

Smith saw his Glasgow team fall to a 2-1 loss to the Dutch as they were knocked out in the group stage.

Evans was particularly furious at being overlooked for the doubles rubber, which was lost to Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, calling the decision “annoying” and “insulting”.

And he hasn’t changed his mind since then.

“We’re good at discussing things when we win, but nobody wants to talk about it when we lose,” said Evans. “The normal LTA [Lawn Tennis Association] answer is ‘we’ll take it and look at it’.

“I just thought it wasn’t going as it should, to the best of our ability, and part of that is the captain’s fault. I think it’s only fair that the captain gets some criticism.”

“I don’t think I did anything wrong, Leon is big enough and old enough to handle it. He’s paid well enough, don’t worry about that. He messaged me, but I made it clear I was a conversation, and that hasn’t happened yet.

“Tennis is business and you can disagree as you do in any area of ​​normal life. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I’m not against Leon and don’t want to argue with him, he’s got it very well done.” and as captain of the Davis Cup, I just made it clear that I thought he was wrong.

“Everyone gave their best and I don’t hate Joe Salisbury because of that or anything. My biggest problem was that they [doubles specialists Salisbury and Neal Skupski] had just come off a transatlantic flight and had two days of practice while others were there from Monday.

Evans may continue to look back with anger, but he’s also focused on the upcoming 2023 season, sharing his belief that Novak Djokovic – whom he recently bumped into in southern Spain – will be the favorite for the first major of the year . , the Australian Open.

He said: “Novak was around and I kind of saw him in the gym and had a few conversations with him. When you look at him in the gym, he looks like a gymnast – the way he stretches , is like watching a 14-year-old.” – old So if his body isn’t broken, he must be in a great position.

“He’s just got confirmation that he can go to Australia and he’s pretty excited about it. If you look at how he finished the year and his ranking with how little he played compared to others, he’s definitely the favorite for Australia and [Rafael] Nadal is probably second favorite.

“I think Novak still believes he is the best by miles and his game seems more confident than ever.

“Novak and Rafa are in their mid-thirties, but the sport is changing. Watch it [Lionel] Messi in recent weeks and someone likes [France’s 36-year-old striker] Oliver Giroud.

“Then you look at someone like Andy [Murray] and what he does with a metal hip. 35 really isn’t such a big thing these days.”

