No. 7/8 men’s basketball beats Stanford, 72-62





Next game: Louisiana 21-12-2022 | 7:00 p.m. CT Longhorn Network Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 133 or 200 Dec. 21 (Wednesday) / 7 p.m. CT Louisiana DALLAS Graduate security guard Marcus Karl recorded a team-high 17 points and five assists to lead No. 7/8 Texas (9-1) to a 72-62 win against Stanford (4-7) on Sunday afternoon in the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to- Coast Challenge at American Airlines Center. Carr had 15 of his 17 points in the second half. Associate head coach Rodney Terry served as acting head coach for the second straight game for the Longhorns. Carr converted 6 of 13 field goals and 3 of 4 free throws in 33 minutes. super senior Timmy Allen posted 15 points (6-13 FG), five assists with no turnovers, four rebounds, a career-high tie of two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes. To graduate Sir’Jabari rice added 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 threes), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes. The Longhorns forced 18 Stanford turnovers, earning a 19-5 points lead on turnovers and an 18-3 margin in fast-break points. The Longhorns have now forced at least 17 turnovers in nine of their first 10 games. The first 20 minutes contained five lead changes and two draws. After a jumper from Rice narrowed the margin to 6-5 at 3:08 p.m., the Cardinal used a 5-0 sprint to build an 11-5 lead on a three-pointer by Max Murrell with 13:32 left . The Longhorns responded by scoring seven consecutive points to take a 12-11 lead after a Marcus Karl jumper at 11:15 am. A Michael Jones jumper tied the score at 17-17 with 5:52 left. Allen scored five consecutive points to give the Longhorns a 22-17 tie at 4:58. A three-pointer from Jones tied the game at 26-26 with 2:27 left before Texas closed the half with a 5-2 sprint to take a 31-28 lead at the break. A three-pointer from Spencer Jones tied the game at 31-31 with 19:33 left before the Longhorns used an 8-0 run in the next minute to build a 39-31 lead on a Dylan Disu dunk at 6:25 p.m. UT extended its cushion to 11 points (44-33) on a Marcus Karl three-pointer with 15:45 left. A James Keefe free throw narrowed the margin to 46-38 at 2:42 PM, but the Longhorns answered with a 12-4 run over the next three minutes to extend their lead to 58-42 after a Tyrese Hunter three-pointer with 11:32 left. The Cardinal responded with a 14-1 sprint over the next five minutes to come within 59-56 on a three-point play from Michael O’Connell at 6:27. Leading 61-57 with 4:50 left, Texas used an Allen layup, a Carr jumper, and an Allen jumper to raise its cushion to 67-58 at 3:07. The margin did not fall below seven points for the rest of the game. Texas is back in action on Wednesday, December 21, when it receives Louisiana. Tipping is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central at Moody Center and the game will be broadcast nationally by Longhorn Network. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #7/8 Texas 72, Stanford 62 Pac-12 US LBM coast-to-coast challenge December 18, 2022 American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas) Attendance: 4,700 Team notes Texas assistant head coach Rodney Terry served as acting head coach for the second game in a row.

served as acting head coach for the second game in a row. The Longhorns won their third straight game against the Cardinal and improved to 5-2 in the all-time series against Stanford.

This was the second straight year Texas has beaten Stanford in the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Last season (December 19, 2021), the Longhorns pulled off a 60-53 victory over the Cardinal in Las Vegas.

Texas forced 18 Stanford wraps and recorded a 19-5 margin in points on turnovers.

The Longhorns have recorded at least 17 turnovers in nine of their first 10 games.

UT recorded 22 assists (on 28 field goals made) against just eight turnovers on the afternoon.

Texas recorded an 18-3 margin in fast-break points throughout the game.

The Longhorns forced 12 Stanford wraps in the first half and posted an 11–5 points lead on turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Timmy Allen Reached double digits in scoring (15 points) for the fifth time this year (10 games) and 98th time in his career (129 games)

Tied his career high in blocks (2) and added five assists with no turnovers in 29 minutes Marcus Karl Reached double digits in scoring (team-high 17 points) for the eighth time this year (10 games) and 93rd time in his career (136 games)

Added five assists against just one turnover in 33 minutes

Recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 threes, 3-4 FT) and five assists with no turnovers in 18 minutes during the second half Dylan Disu Recorded a team-best plus-minus total of plus-16 in 19 minutes played

Nine points total (4-4 FG, 1-1 threes), five boards, two blocks and two assists with no turnovers at noon Tyrese Hunter Set a season-high in assists (5) in 31 minutes Sir’Jabari rice Reached double digits in scoring (15 points) for the sixth time this year (10 games) and 64th time in his career (121 games)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2022/12/18/no-7-8-mens-basketball-defeats-stanford-72-62.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos