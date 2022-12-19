Ramiz Raja will soon be sacked as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board

Following Pakistan’s defeat in the three-Test match series in which England have already won two games, there has been huge speculation that Ramiz Raja, the current chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, could be sacked.

It is learned that a lobby of disaffected board members has started a campaign against Raja to have him removed from office as Chairman of the PCB.

According to the lobby, discussions are ongoing and a summary has been sent by the Ministry of Justice to the Prime Minister, who supports the administration, to implement a change in the PCB.

“Yes, something is definitely going on. There are rumors that Najam Sethi, who recently met the prime minister at a function in Lahore, could be called up to replace Ramiz as chairman,” a former PCB member told MOT.

Najam Sethi resigned as PCB chairman in 2018

In 2018, when Imran Khan won the election with a majority of seats, Najam Seth stepped down as PCB chairman due to past disagreements.

According to the statutes of the board, the new prime minister will nominate the name of the people for the position of chairman, after which the person with the most votes will be elected by the board.

However, then the lobby failed to establish its goal of removing Raja as PCB chairman when Shahbaz Sharif became prime minister and Ramiz was asked to continue his tenure as PCB chairman, which came as a surprise to everyone.