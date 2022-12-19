South Carolina football adds RB, TE commitments from transfer portal





COLUMBIA Amid heavy losses on the transfer portal, South Carolina football picked up two key transfer commitments from Florida on Sunday, Nick Elksnis and Newberry College running back Mario Anderson. Elksnis, a redshirt freshman, is from Jacksonville, Florida, and was a high school three-star contender. He was the No. 18 tight end in the class of 2021 and committed to Florida after being released from Penn State. South Carolina was among his original offerings, as were Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina. In Florida, the six-foot-tall, 243-pound tight end played most of his snaps on special teams. He appeared in four games in 2021 and five in 2022, but did not record any statistics over his two seasons. TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER:South Carolina Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Bowl Game Roster Changes, 2023 Season SHRINE BOWL:These football commitments and goals in Clemson, South Carolina shone in the 2022 Shrine Bowl NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR:South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer defends heated rent from Dowell Loggains Born in Summerville, Anderson was not high on recruiting radars coming out of Stratford High School. According to 247Sports, Newberry was his only offering and did not receive a star rating. At Newberry, Anderson exploded onto the scene, rushing for over 1,200 yards in both 2021 and 2022. This season, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound running back recorded 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry for the Wolves. He was named a Division II first-team All-American and selected as a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Tight end and running back were both areas the Gamecocks needed. South Carolina lost star tight end Jaheim Bell to Florida State in the transfer portal, and star running back Marshawn Lloyd is also in the portal, though he has yet to commit to another program. Tight end Austin Stogner, who moved to South Carolina from Oklahoma last year, re-entered the portal to return to the Sooners for 2023, and tight end Traevon Kenion announced he would be “leaving football” after the regular season ended. past. The Gamecocks will also lose No. 2 running back Christian Beal-Smith and top remaining tight end Nate Adkins after the season as both are no longer eligible. South Carolina (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will close out the season in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame (8-4) on Dec. 30 (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

