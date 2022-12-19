Bulldogs beat Mitchell 108-43 at the Chace





SMITHFIELD, RI — Mariona Planes Fortuny scored 21 points, her third straight game of 20+ points this season in the Bryant Univeristy women’s basketball team’s 108-43 home win against Mitchell. Blanca Chasco and Lucie Castagne posted career highs in points with 15 and 14 respectively. Megan Bodziony posted 11 points and freshman Brianna Frongillo recorded 13 points as she went 10-12 off the line. Game information

Bryant 108, Mitchell 43

Registrations: Bryant 5-7 | Stone Hill 3-7

Place: Chace Athletic Center (Smithfield, RI) Key moment The Black and Gold went on a 44-9 run after the game was tied at 10. How it happened Both teams scored ten apiece during the first five minutes, then the Bulldogs went 7-0 into the first quarter media timeout (17-10).

Bryant finished the quarter with an 11–4 run, resulting in a 28–14 lead in the first quarter.

The Black and Gold completely distanced themselves from Mitchell and defeated the Mariners 26-5 to make the score 54-19. Fortuny dominated the half, posting fifteen and ten from the field. Castagne posted 11, sinking three from deep and going 4-4 ​​overall from the field.

The Bulldogs beat Mitchell 54-24 in the second half to pull off a 108-43 win. Statistics Bryant shot 58% from the field, 45.5% from deep, and 76.9% from the free throw line.

Fortuny recorded 21 points and four rebounds.

Castagne posted fourteen points to go 4-4 out of three.

Blanca Chasco scored 15 points, nine in the second half.

Brianna Frongillo tallied 13 points, 10-12 from the charity streak.

Megan Bodziony got 11 points.

The Bulldog forced 22 turnovers.

The Black and Gold defeated Mitchell 56-21. Notes Fortuny recorded her third straight performance of over 20 points.

Castagne scored a career-high 14 points while simultaneously earning a career-best four threes.

Chasco had a career-high 15 points.

Bryant scored 100 points for the second time this season.

The Bulldogs go 2-3 at the Chace Athletic Center. Next one The Bulldogs will remain in Smithfield and begin their America East game against Maine on December 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bryantbulldogs.com/sports/wbkb/2022-23/releases/20221218qrfdt7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos