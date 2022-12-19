No. 1 St. Johns Prep and No. 4 Hingham tied after 2-2 tie in boys’ hockey game





On Saturday at the Pilgrim Arena, the teams brought out the best in each other and skated to a 2-2 tie in a two-team early season litmus test with an eye to bigger games later in the year. I think it was a great test for both teams, great preparation for games that will matter a lot more later on, said St. Johns Prep coach Kristian Hanson. The Harbormen (1-0-1) had lost 8-2 to the Eagles at the Essex Sports Center last season. But it was an advantage for Hingham at Pilgrim in 2019, as the Harbormen rolled to a 9-1 decision at the start of the season that year. Get sports headlines The latest sports headlines from The Globe delivered to your inbox every morning. St. Jonn’s Prep goaltender Brian Cronin (center), who deflected 13 shots, was assisted by teammate Cooper Hosmer (left) on a deflection of a scoring bid from Hingham’s Travis Rugg. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE St. Johns Prep (1-0-1), returning 16 players from last winter’s Division 1 champions, struck first after a scoreless opening frame on the power play with a strike from Aidan Holland at 2:35 of the second . Not down for long, Hingham responded to the first career goal for sophomore defenseman Alec Dzavik just 1:21 later. The Harbormen were in jeopardy later in the period, but were forced to kill a 5-minute penalty that played out around the end of the second and the start of the third. It’s hard, you lose whatever momentum you had by killing it, Hingham coach Tony Messina said of the wraparound penalty kill, which consumed the first 1:21 of the third. The other thing is the ice cream is fresh when you get out. With a team like that, it’s a little harder to whip the puck around on fresh ice. We were lucky. After killing another penalty in the third period, Charlie Even broke out of the box and was able to tie a loose puck past the end wall for the Harbormen, shuffling back to Michael Garrity up front for a 2-1 Hingham- ahead of 10. :27 of the third. St. John’s Prep’s Cooper Hosmer (left) picks up a loose puck after a board battle with Hingham defensemen Charlie Packard (19) and Joe Hennessey (26). MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE But the Eagles, trailing for the first time in the young season, tied the game after a two-on-one rush from Ben MacGilvray to Will Van Sicklin at 1:30 p.m. A five-minute overtime after three 17-minute periods, which the teams chose to play, presented a host of chances for each team, but ultimately resolved nothing. Luke McLellan made 28 saves for the Harbormen, Brian Cronin 13 for the Prep. It was a great battle, the environment tonight was quite exciting for the boys to play in, said Hanson. This is one of those rinks where there really is home field advantage. Kudos to Hingham for coming and supporting their team and creating the fun environment.

