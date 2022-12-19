A stunning tragedy for London’s teenage hockey stars





Article content London Knights players express their grief over the death of 18-year-old teammate Abakar Kazbekov, offering a glimpse of the loss that has left the Ontario Hockey League and others in the sport stunned.

Article content Kazbekov died in central London on Saturday morning, hours after playing in a 5-2 Knights win at nearby Budweiser Gardens. Team officials have so far declined public comments, but some players are using their personal social media accounts to pay tribute.

Article content So sad to no longer have you with us, Abby, you were a brother to all of us, 17-year-old Knights defender Oliver Bonk, a star player and son of an old NHler, wrote on Twitter. Would you miss. Wrote teammate Landon Sim: Fly high brother love you. The Knights, even as teenagers, are the best-known athletes in London routinely playing to crowds of more than 9,000 for arguably the OHL’s flagship team. Many of them attend high school together at Catholic Central. Hailing from communities in Ontario, the US and Europe, most live with host families while in London, just like Kazbekov.

Article content His death, which made headlines worldwide, shocked Londoners and even prompted the mayor and chief of police to publicly express their condolences. Mayor Josh Morgan said: On behalf of all Londoners, our hearts are with the Kazbekov family and the entire London Knights organisation. Sources tell The Free Press that Kazbekov’s death occurred in the city centre, where London police sealed off an intersection on Saturday morning after a body was found outside a luxury apartment building. Police tape cordoned off Talbot Street near Dufferin Avenue, outside the Azure Tower. Police, who arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. on Saturday, said they did not suspect foul play. One of 10 siblings, Kazbekov moved to Canada from Russia three years ago to pursue hockey. He played minor hockey for the Vaughan Kings AAA club beginning in the 2019–20 season, and the Knights made him the first overall pick in the OHL’s 2021 U18 draft. Due in part to injuries, he had made 21 appearances for London over the past two seasons, scoring two points. LFP hockey reporter Ryan Pyette called him a true gentleman who, after moving to Canada three years ago and not knowing English, helped other Russian players translate in interviews this season. Editor’s Note: If you need someone to talk to or need to be connected to mental health services, help is available on Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645) and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868 or text 686868). ‘Just a good boy’: Abakar Kazbekov, 2004-2022 London Knights mourn the sudden death of the 18-year-old player

