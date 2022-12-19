



Jeff Brohm added a fellow Trinity graduate from the NCAA Transfer Portal for his inauguration Louisville football schedule. Stephen Herron Jr.a former All-State anchor of the Shamrocks’ defensive front who signed with Stanford in 2018, announced on Sunday that he will be joining U of L for his fifth and final season of eligibility. “Back to my roots,” tweeted Herron, who visited Brohm on campus with a group of potential clients over the weekend. Louisville football transfer tracker:Whoever the Cardinals add loses to the portal Herron checked in at 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds, appearing in 12 games for Stanford as a senior and recording a career-best 37 tackles (17 unassisted), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and forcing two fumbles attempts. During four seasons in the Pac-12, he totaled 72 tackles (39 unassisted), 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Herron announced his intention to transfer on November 30 cardinal authority, also had Notre Dame and North Carolina vying for his pledge. In conversation with Dave Lackford of Rivalshe said he chose to play his last season at U of L “because I finally feel at home in de Ville with Brohm.” “I support him and his plan,” he said. “After being away for so long and accomplishing everything I wanted to do academically at Stanford, it’s time to come home and finish the journey. I’m behind the city and excited to play for my people .” Louisville football recruiting:These players have committed to the Cardinals’ class in 2023 Herron left Trinity with two state championships (2016-2017). the No. 2 recruit in the 2019 Kentucky State class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He scored 42 tackles (39 unassisted), 13 tackles for loss and six sacks as a senior with the Shamrocks and was among the the top 10 weak defensive prospects come out of high school nationwide. Herron was Louisville’s second takeover from the transfer portal on Sunday. Rodney McGrawa former Penn State defensive lineman who visited U of L with Herron this weekend announced he would be joining the Cardinals just hours before Herron informed the world he will do the same. Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

