Police details in court documents outline alleged sexual assault involving 5 junior hockey players of the world

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual assault or know someone who has been affected by it.

New court documents including interview transcripts and search warrants reveal why police investigators say they have reasonable grounds to charge five World Junior hockey players with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in London, Ont., in 2018.

Details of the documents were first published in the Globe and Mail, which went to court to have them unsealed. CBC News obtained them independently from the Crown on Sunday. Some of the material in the 94-page package submitted in October has been redacted, including the names of those involved and specific sex acts.

None of the police’s allegations have been proven in court and no charges have been filed. The case was closed by London police in 2018, but reopened in 2022. Hockey Canada and the NHL are also investigating the incident.

The documents detail how the morning of June 19, 2018 unfolded from the perspective of the victim, who is referred to as EM, and the subsequent guilt and shame she expressed to her mother, girlfriend, and later a police detective.

They also reveal that the man referred to as Player #1, who took EM to his hotel room after first meeting her in a bar in central London, sent text messages to other players who would later go to the room. where the alleged assaults took place. took place.

He also filmed two videos of EM in the hotel room where he would ask if she was okay. In one video, she wipes her eyes and muddles her words, the document said. EM told police she believed the video was taken at the end of the night and she had no recollection of it.

A Hockey Canada logo is displayed on the jersey of a player of the Canadian junior national team during a training camp in Calgary, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

“The two video clips made by player #1 were made, according to EM, to prevent her from going to the police,” wrote London Police Sergeant David Younan, who prepared the petition. “Player #1 even asked her if she was planning on going to the police…and asked if she wanted to settle it with the police.”

EM’s mother called the London police’s non-emergency helpline after finding her daughter crying in the shower, “clamping her knees and rocking back and forth,” after returning home from the hotel.

Her husband then contacted Hockey Canada, the documents said. He spoke to someone from the organization, a name redacted from the documents, and gave them a picture of player #1.

Drinking at Jack’s

In a two-hour interview with London Police in 2018, EM described how she went to Jack’s bar in London, Ontario with a friend and met Player #1. She said she didn’t know he was a hockey player or part of the world’s junior team, and his real name was not told at first.

The team was in town at the time for a charity golf tournament.

Jack’s bar in central London, Ontario, was where the victim reportedly met the hockey players on June 19, 2018. (Amanda Margison/CBC News)

EM describes drinking two coolers before arriving at the bar, then recalls having eight Jagerbomb shots, one vodka soda, and one beer. She said she was drunk and fell when she went into the bathroom.

“EM said when she had to go to the washroom she would get an escort, which she found odd in retrospect… In hindsight, EM believed Player #1 didn’t want her to leave his crosshairs.”

In her interview, she also recalls an “elderly gentleman” buying rounds for the group and pouring a “Jagerbomb into her mouth. The guy praised player #1 and told EM to ‘take care of him’.”

In the hotel room

The documents show that EM and player #1 returned to the hotel room and had consensual sex, according to the victim’s statements to police and an interview with player #1. But when EM came back from the washroom, she said there were about seven or eight guys in the room with her.

In his interview, player #1 said he texted teammates to come over, describing EM as “flirty”.

EM told police to lie down on the floor, and as the specific sexual acts were recorded in the shared document, she described how “the group approached her and started hitting her on the buttocks and ‘it actually started to hurt So I told them to stop.'”

There were also references from the group to golf clubs and balls being in the room, with EM recalling that she “objected verbally by saying ‘no’.”

“The group of boys talked around her and about her, but not to her. The group of boys said things like ‘you do this and you do this,'” Sgt. wrote Younan. “EM felt the word ‘object’ accurately reflected her feelings that night when the word was presented to her.”

Request access to the hotel

Sergeant Younan also requested that a judge enter the Delta hotel room where the alleged assaults took place to review evidence that the victim felt the exit was blocked by the men.

Police also want access to three USB sticks that police say contain text messages between players. The devices, the documents show, were given to the police by four players through their lawyers.

His last request was to get the “fruits of the independent investigation” conducted by Toronto law firm Henein Hutchinson LLP into the case on behalf of his client, Hockey Canada.