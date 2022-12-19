Tribal students from Andhra Pradesh showcase their talent – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: Tribal students of Andhra Pradesh continue to showcase their talent in the National Games of Ekalavya Adarsh ​​Gurukul school and won trophies in various disciplines. The first day of the national event kicked off at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Sunday. The tribal students from different parts of the country competed in archery, gymnastics, kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball and table tennis competitions. V Lakshman Reddy made his own mark and took gold in the under 14 boys gymnastics category. While K Kronal from Maharashtra came in second, followed by B Aditya from Madhya Pradesh, he secured the third position. In the women's K Tejaswini of AP secured second place, while B Amulya of Telangana topped. In the under-19 gymnastics category, J Chiranjeevi took second place and in the women's category, PSavitri also took second place. Girls proved their strength and outperformed boys in Kho-Kho. In the girls under 19 category, the Andhra Pradesh team won against Madhya Pradesh in the Pool A match by 3 points. In the Kho-Kho Under-19 boys category, Andhra Pradesh lost to Telangana State by a margin of seven points. In the Pool B match, Rajasthan beat Jharkhand by 1 point. Andhra Pradesh girls showed exemplary achievements in archery. Basai Preethi topped the 30m category with 232 points and took third place in the 20m category with 242 points. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh ranked 18th in the 20m category. In the group category, AP archers took 5th place with 1,213 points, followed by Telangana with 1,158 points. In the girls category, the Telangana team topped the Under-14 category with 1,166 points, while the AP team placed third.

