Cricket Fans Asked To Wear Floppy Hats And Zinc Cream To Boxing Day Test To Honor Shane Warne
Cricket fans are asked to wear floppy hats and zinc cream during the Boxing Day test – and the initiative has NOTHING to do with being smart with the sun
Players from Australia and South Africa all wear floppy hats during the national anthems at the Boxing Day Test in tribute to cricket icon Shane Warne.
The first MCG red-ball blockbuster since Warne’s tragic death in March, at the age of 52, was always going to be an emotional affair and Cricket Australia has revealed the tributes that will be rolled out for the legendary spider king.
Warne was known for wearing white zinc on his lips and wearing the Australian floppy white wide-brimmed Greg Chappell hat during his playing days
Warne made the Boxing Day Test his own during his brilliant career, culminating in his MCG Ashes hat-trick in 1994 and his 700th wicket on the ground 12 years later, and he will once again take center stage.
His Test cap number, 350, will be painted squarely on the wicket during the match.
At 3:50pm Boxing Day, an image of Warne will be displayed on the MCG screens as highlight packs of the famed Victorian are rolled out throughout the match.
Fans are encouraged to wear a floppy hat and don Warne’s signature zinc cream when they attend the second Test of the series.
“Shane is an icon to cricket fans around the world for the greatness of his cricketing achievements, his charisma and his infectious enthusiasm for the game,” said CA CEO Nick Hockley.
“His place as a legend of Australian and world sport is assured.
Fans wearing shirts in tribute to cricketer Shane Warne attend day two of the first Test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane
“While we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honor Shane during his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG.
“I know I speak for the whole cricket community when I say our thoughts are with Shane’s family and friends and in particular his children Brooke, Jackson and Summer.”
Warne was honored last week by his former Big Bash League team, the Melbourne Stars, during a game at the MCG.
A memorial service for Warne’s farewell held at the ground in March was attended by more than 50,000 people.
