Tennis fans in shock as Venus Williams pulls off a HUGE backflip ahead of the Australian Open

The most famous siblings in tennis will once again be represented in the Australian Open draw after Venus Williams was awarded a wildcard into Melbourne’s first grand slam of the season.

A year after neither Venus nor Serena Williams contested the Open for the first time in a quarter of a century, Tennis Australia announced Monday that the 42-year-old Venus would be back next month for the 22nd time.

“I am very excited to return to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open in January,” Williams said in a statement from Tennis Australia.

“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always been very supportive.

“It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I look forward to making more memories at the tournament this year.”

The AO is the biggest major title to elude the seven-time grand slam champion, who made her first Melbourne appearance in 1997 as a 16-year-old.

She lost the 2003 final to her sister and last reached the decider in 2017, losing again to Serena, who was three months pregnant.

Serena will not be back after announcing her retirement following a third-round loss of the UP Open to Australian No. 1 Ajla Tomljanovic in September.

But tournament director Craig Tiley said he was delighted to welcome back Venus, who has a 54-21 win-loss record in Melbourne and has reached the quarter-finals on nine occasions.

“Not only is Venus an incredible player and fan favorite, she is an amazing role model and leader in our sport in so many ways,” said Tiley.

“We are delighted to welcome her back to the AO in January.”

Williams joins an incredible field of women with 12 major champions and an unusually high main draw on the borderline of world number 95.

The 2023 Australian Open will take place from January 16 to 29.