Sports
Tennis fans in shock as Venus Williams pulls off a HUGE backflip ahead of the Australian Open
Tennis fans in shock as the all-time great Venus Williams pulls off a HUGE backflip ahead of the Australian Open
- Venus Williams takes part in the Australian Open for the 22nd time
- Williams has received a wild card for the first grand slam of the season
- The AO is the biggest major title that has eluded the seven-time grand slam champion
The most famous siblings in tennis will once again be represented in the Australian Open draw after Venus Williams was awarded a wildcard into Melbourne’s first grand slam of the season.
A year after neither Venus nor Serena Williams contested the Open for the first time in a quarter of a century, Tennis Australia announced Monday that the 42-year-old Venus would be back next month for the 22nd time.
The most famous siblings in tennis will once again be represented in the Australian Open draw after Venus Williams (pictured at the 2019 Australian Open) lands a wildcard into Melbourne’s first grand slam of the season
A year after neither Venus nor Serena Williams contested the Open for the first time in a quarter of a century, Tennis Australia announced Monday that 42-year-old Venus (pictured) would be back for the 22nd time next month
“I am very excited to return to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open in January,” Williams said in a statement from Tennis Australia.
“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always been very supportive.
“It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I look forward to making more memories at the tournament this year.”
The AO is the biggest major title to elude the seven-time grand slam champion, who made her first Melbourne appearance in 1997 as a 16-year-old.
She lost the 2003 final to her sister and last reached the decider in 2017, losing again to Serena, who was three months pregnant.
The Australian Open is the biggest major title to elude the seven-time grand slam champion, who made her first appearance in Melbourne in 1997 as a 16-year-old (Venus pictured at the 2010 Australian Open)
Serena will not be back after announcing her retirement following a third-round loss of the UP Open to Australian No. 1 Ajla Tomljanovic in September.
But tournament director Craig Tiley said he was delighted to welcome back Venus, who has a 54-21 win-loss record in Melbourne and has reached the quarter-finals on nine occasions.
“Not only is Venus an incredible player and fan favorite, she is an amazing role model and leader in our sport in so many ways,” said Tiley.
Williams (pictured) joins an incredible women’s field of 12 major champions and an unusually high main draw to enter the world No. 95 ranking
“We are delighted to welcome her back to the AO in January.”
Williams joins an incredible field of women with 12 major champions and an unusually high main draw on the borderline of world number 95.
The 2023 Australian Open will take place from January 16 to 29.
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-11552939/Tennis-fans-shock-Venus-Williams-makes-HUGE-backflip-ahead-Australian-Open.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis fans in shock as Venus Williams pulls off a HUGE backflip ahead of the Australian Open
- National Space Service Assembly and Manufacturing Implementation Plan
- The 14 best dresses for a big chest
- DSP’s Bollywood Party Crashes
- Northeast region via Tripura becomes gateway for global trade PM Modi
- Imran will sweep the elections, predicts Asad Umar – Pakistan
- From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood celebrities react to Argentina’s FIFA World Cup final win – News
- Nebraskas Trey Palmer rejects NIL deals to focus on football
- Why U.S. Gas Prices Are Falling Toward $3
- Young conservatives send mixed messages about Trump at MAGA rally
- Margot Robbie Channels Old Hollywood Hedonism in ‘Babylon’
- Japanese fashion designer Yukiko Hanai dies at 84