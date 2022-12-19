Harris wins 1-meter national crown at USA Diving Winter Nationals





MORGANTOWN, W. Va. Texan freshman Nick Harris captured gold in the men’s 1-meter springboard and Jordan Skiken won silver in the women’s 10-meter platform on Sunday at the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships at the Aquatic Center in Mylan Park. It marked second medal of the week for Harris, who took bronze in the synchronized 3 meters on Thursday, and second gold of the week for Texas Diving with Hailey Hernandez won the women’s 1 meter competition on Friday. Texas Divers won the women’s team title with 130 points and placed third in the men’s team with 66 points. Collectively, the Texas divers scored a total of 196 points to win the overall team competition. Harris scored 699 points over runner-up Jack Ryan with 2.6 points. He achieved at least 58.5 points on five of his six final round dives, highlighted by a 69.75 point inside 2 1/2 somersault dive on his second round dive. Brendan McCourt participated in the final together with Harris and came ninth overall with 595.25 points. “Some people don’t like looking at the scores, but personally I like to look at the scores between each dive. It helps me know if I need a really good dive, if I need to focus more concentrate,” Harris said. “I knew on that last dive that I needed more than 55 points. It made me a little more nervous to be honest, but it also gave me a little more adrenaline. I’d say it gave me a little more energy on that last dive. “ Skilken earned her first medal of the championship, taking second on the platform with 557.30. Delaney Schnell claimed the title with 646.40 points. Of Skilken’s five dives in the final round, three were for at least 61 points. She twice scored 67.20 points in the finals, first with an armstand in the third round, two backflips with 1 1/2 free spins, then took silver in her final dive with a 2 1/2 somersault behind 1 1 /2 swivel pike. Participate in Skilken in the final were Sarah Carruthers who finished eighth with 483.85 points, and Jane Boyle who scored 471.40 points to finish ninth. All told, Texas Diving has a combined six medals at this year’s championships, two golds, three silvers and one bronze. Next, the Longhorns both the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams head to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes in a double encounter on January 13 and 14. Texas medalists at the 2022 US Diving National Championships

GOLD

Nick Harris Men’s 1 meter springboard

Hailey Hernandez Women’s 1 meter springboard SILVER

Hailey Hernandez Women’s 3-meter springboard

Bridget O’Neil Women’s 1 meter springboard

Jordan Skiken Women’s 10m platform BRONZE

Nick Harris Men’s Synchronized 3 Meters (with partner Max Fowler) Championship Team Awards (Overall)

1.TEXAS 196.00 2. Purdue diving 145.00

3. Miami 103.00

4.Johansen Diving Academy 102.00

5.Ripfest 96.50

6. The Indiana International School of Diving 82.50

7. Kentucky Dive Club 70.00

8. Pitt Aquatic Club 30:00

9. Woodlands Dive Academy 28:00

10. TNT Diving 26:00

11. Wolverine Dive 25.00

12. Montgomery Dive Club 7pm

13. Mile High Dive Club 12 noon

13. Triad Dive Academy 12 noon

15. Ridder Diving Academy 11.00 am

16. Miami Diving 10am

17. City of Midland 9.50

18. Coral Springs Dive 8.50

19. Legacy Dives 6.50

19. Legacy Dive West 6.50

21. Orlando Dive Academy 5.50

21. Team Orlando Dive 5.50 Championship team awards (women) 1. TEXAS 130.00 2. Purdue diving 62.00

3. Kentucky Dive Club 60.00

4. University of Miami 40:00

5. RipFest 11pm

6. Woodlands Dive Academy 28h00

7. Wolverine Dives 25h00

8. The Indiana International School of Diving 11:50 pm

9. Mile High Dive Club 12 noon

9. Triad Dive Academy 12 noon

11. Ridder Diving Academy 11.00 am

12.Johansen Diving Academy 10am

13. City of Midland 9.50

14. Coral Springs Dive 8.50

15. Legacy Dives 6.50

15. Legacy Dive West 6.50

17. Orlando Dive Academy 5.50

17. Team Orlando Dive 5.50 Championship team awards (men) 1.Johansen Diving Academy 92.00

2. Purdue dives 83:00

3.TEXAS 66.00 4.RipFest 63.50

5. University of Miami 63:00

6. The Indiana International School of Diving 59.00

7. Pitt Aquatic Club 30:00

8. TNT Diving 26:00

9. Montgomery Dive Club 7pm

10. Miami Diving 10am

10. Kentucky Dive Club 10 a.m

